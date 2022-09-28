Governor advised those in Southwest Florida to shelter in place

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Tallahassee today around 1 p.m. to give updates on Hurricane Ian.

Governor DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General James O. Eifert, and FEMA Region 4 Administrator Gracia Szczech, among others.

The governor advised those who are still in Southwest Florida to shelter in place and not go outside until conditions have cleared. He said airports in Southwest Florida are prepared to clear runways as soon as possible in order to receive supplies and assistance.

Governor DeSantis went over the emergency response efforts that are in place in majorly impact areas, including rescue boats. He also thanked the governors of other states who have provided support to Florida, including Tennessee and Louisiana.

The Department of Economic Opportunity has deployed funding for those affected by Hurricane Ian, he said. The Florida Disaster Fund has also been activated for people to donate to.