GOT PLANS?| Who doesn't love a parade? A STEM fair, Pro Soccer & Color Run

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The weekend is here! Whether you're a fan of color runs, exciting STEM fairs, or delicious seafood and live music, there's something happening for everyone this weekend in SWFL! Here’s a look at some of the events happening around town.

Edison Festival of Light Junior Parade

Start your Sunday off right with the Edison Festival of Light Junior Parade in Fort Myers! This vibrant event showcases the amazing creativity and talents of local children and their families. Watch more than 100 dazzling floats, marching bands, dancers, street performers, and even a few clowns filling the Downtown River District. It's a heartwarming tradition that dates back to the 1940s and continues to bring smiles to faces.



Date: Sunday, February 9

Sunday, February 9 Time: 1:30 PM

1:30 PM Location: Downtown River District, Fort Myers



STEMtastic Day of Discovery

If your family is curious and loves exploring, don’t miss the STEMtastic Day of Discovery on Saturday, February 8, at the Caloosa Sound and Convention Center in Fort Myers. This award-winning STEM event is absolutely free to attend and features over 125 interactive exhibits perfect for sparking your child's imagination and curiosity in science, technology, engineering, and math. Plus, enjoy performances showcasing the incredible artistic talents of local kids! And yes, there will be food available for purchase, so come hungry!



Date: Saturday, February 8

Saturday, February 8 Time: 10 AM - 2 PM

10 AM - 2 PM Location: Caloosa Sound and Convention Center, Fort Myers



Bonita Springs Seafood & Music Festival

Foodies and music lovers are in for a treat at the Bonita Springs Seafood & Music Festival, happening from February 7-9 next to The Poker Room at 28001 Old 41 Road. It's free to get in and you can enjoy a arts and craft vendors while listening to the sounds of various bands—scheduled performers include Thunder Beach and Reverend Peyton, just to name a few!



Date: February 7-9

Friday: 3 PM - 9 PM

Saturday: 11 AM - 9 PM

Sunday: 11 AM - 6 PM

February 7-9 3 PM - 9 PM 11 AM - 9 PM 11 AM - 6 PM Location: Next to The Poker Room, 28001 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs



Charlotte High Fishbowl Color Run

If you're looking to get active and support a good cause, join the National Honor Society’s Fish Bowl Color Run on Saturday in Charlotte County! This family-friendly 5K run/walk starts at 8 AM and benefits children experiencing homelessness at Charlotte High School. You'll be fueled by complimentary coffee, water, and food after the race.



Date: Saturday, February 8

Saturday, February 8 Time: 8 AM

8 AM Location: Charlotte High School, Punta Gorda



FC Naples Practice at Ave Maria University

FC Naples, the newly established professional soccer team in Naples, is having a public practice at Ava Maria University Gyrene Field on Saturday, February 8th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to watch the team in action as they showcase their skills and techniques on the field. Not only will you get a front-row seat to the practice, but there will also be a chance to meet the players and Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland afterwards. Be sure to check out the swag tent for some exclusive FC Naples merchandise!

So, there you have it—an action-packed weekend awaits! Whether you’re celebrating local traditions, diving into the world of science, enjoying delicious seafood, or hitting the pavement for a good cause, I hope you have a great time. Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

