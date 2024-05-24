Got Plans? Ways to honor the Memorial Day holiday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — I know, so many of you are already thinking about the long holiday weekend, the barbecues and perhaps a cold beer.

It’s awesome to spend time with family and friends this Memorial Day, but let’s not forget the reason we have this holiday, to remember and honor the men and women who gave it all for our freedom.

There are so many events happening across SWFL this Memorial Day weekend, so here’s a taste of some of the things you can do with your family.

Fort Myers - The Memorial Gardens Cemetery will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Field of Honor. The ceremony starts at 9:30a.m. and everyone is welcome. There will be a flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard and a cook-off following the event. On Saturday, May 25th, you can stop by at 8:00am to help place American flags at each gravesite. The folks at Memorial Garden say a lot of people show up to help with that so if you want to participate, arrive early

Cape Coral - The German American Social Club in the Cape is hosting an All American Country BBQ on Sunday, May 26th, from Noon - 8pm. They’ll have food, live music, plus active and retired military will get in free.

Estero - There’s a Memorial Day Family Event at Gulf Coast Town Center on Monday. It’ll take place in the Courtyard from 4pm - 7pm.

There will be all kind of fun things like yard games, raffles and prizes, face painting, vendors, Presentation of the Colors by Lee County Sheriff's Office and live performances by Big Cypress Band and Hot Flashz. The money raised will go to the Southwest Florida Military Museum. Organizers suggesting bringing a chair or blanket.

Punta Gorda - How about a Memorial Day run to honor the men and women that gave it all? The YMCA in Punta Gorda is hosting a 5K on Memorial Daythat starts and ends at Laishley Park. It’s $35 to participate and you, your kids, even your dog can take part in the run. There will be an awards ceremony after the race. If you want more info on registration click here.

Whatever you do this Memorial Day weekend, I hope you stay safe and take a moment to think of the bravest of the brave.