GOT PLANS? | Veterans Day events honor heroes across Southwest Florida this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is packed with meaningful ways to honor veterans and active military this weekend. Whether you're looking for family-friendly celebrations, exciting sports events, or special military tributes, there's something for everyone.

Here's your guide to the top Veterans Day events happening Saturday, Nov. 9.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Estero Park & Rec Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd.

Cost: Free

This family-friendly celebration offers a perfect morning honoring veterans. Local entertainer Mark Sanders will serve as both performer and MC, while guests enjoy an American classic car show and military vehicle displays.

The New Horizons Choir and Estero High School band will perform patriotic songs, and the Estero High School JROTC will appear in full regalia. Kids can enjoy face painting, plus visits from Too Tall Tori and Captain America. Free hot dogs and giveaways will be available while supplies last.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets for the whole family.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Cape Coral Parkway

Cost: Free to watch

Cape Coral's official Veterans Day parade honors American heroes – those who made the ultimate sacrifice, those who served with honor, and those still proudly serving.

This year's Grand Marshal is Captain Petros "Pete" Kurkimilis. The parade is a joint effort between the City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation and local volunteers.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9

(doors open at 5 p.m., Puck drops at 7 p.m.)

Where: Hertz Arena, Estero

Cost: Special ticket deals available for military families

The 14th Annual Military Night is hosted by the Florida Everblades in partnership with the National Coalition for Patriots. This year specifically honors Florida's Vietnam POW/MIA veterans.

The Everblades will face the Fort Wayne Komets while wearing special military-themed uniforms that will be auctioned after the game. All proceeds benefit PTSD Awareness Summit programs. Guests will receive replica jerseys courtesy of the National Coalition for Patriots.

The Saturday Tailgate runs from 5-7 p.m. presented by Publix. The game will be broadcast locally on the Heroes & Icons Network.

Special ticket deals are available for military personnel and their families through the box office.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 18:00 (Birthday Cake Ceremony and Commandant's Message screening at 8 p.m.)

Where: Millennial Brewing Co., 1811 Royal Palm Ave, Fort Myers

Millennial Brewing Co., which is Marine-owned, is hosting what they call the biggest birthday celebration in Southwest Florida for the Marine Corps' 250th birthday.

Guests will drink Marine-brewed beers crafted by brewer Ralph Sprandel, and the Marine owner will personally serve fellow Marines and their families. A food truck will be on-site, plus the traditional Birthday Cake Ceremony and screening of the Commandant's Birthday Message at 8 p.m.

Organizers encourage every Marine to share with fellow Marines to make this the biggest celebration possible.

Whether you choose to attend a parade, cheer at a hockey game, or raise a glass with fellow Marines, this weekend offers opportunities to show gratitude to those who've served our country. Have fun and stay safe!

