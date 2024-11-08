GOT PLANS? | Veterans Day Celebrations, fair rides and a pub crawl to help local employees of the Boat House

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Southwest Florida? From honoring our veterans to enjoying fair rides, live music, and supporting a great cause, there’s plenty happening all over the area. Here’s a quick rundown of events you won’t want to miss this weekend!

The Fair at Fenway South

Now through November 24 | Daily at JetBlue Park

If you’re in the mood for some good old-fashioned fun, head over to JetBlue Park for The Fair at Fenway South, celebrating its 10th year of bringing thrills to Southwest Florida! This family-friendly event features rides for all ages, a Circus & Highwire Thrill Show, Trick Dogs, Racing Pigs, a Giant Petting Corral, and so much more. Admission includes access to all the shows, games, and food you love at the fair.

Cape Coral Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, November 9 | 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

The City of Cape Coral is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade this Saturday, honoring our American heroes. This community celebration is a great way to show support for those who served, those who lost their lives, and those still proudly serving. The parade kicks off at 11:00 AM and will travel west on Cape Coral Parkway from Cape Coral Street to Chester Street.

The Grand Marshal this year is Officer Karau of the Cape Coral Police Department. So, grab a spot along the parade route, and get ready to cheer for our veterans.

Music in the Garden at Naples Botanical Garden

Saturday, November 9 | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Looking to relax and enjoy some live music in a beautiful setting? Head to the Naples Botanical Garden for Music in the Garden. This popular event features local musicians playing in the garden’s stunning tropical surroundings. Grab a blanket or lawn chair, and kick back as the sounds of local talent fill the air.

South Cape "It's a Beautiful Day for the Boat House" Charity Pub Crawl

Saturday, November 9 | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Want to have fun while supporting a great cause? Join the South Cape "It's a Beautiful Day for the Boat House" Pub Crawl this Saturday night. The event is a charity crawl in the Cape Coral Entertainment District to benefit the employees of the Boat House Tiki Bar & Grill, which tragically burned down earlier this year.

For just $20 in advance, you’ll receive a wristband, a passport to participating locations, and tiki-themed drink and appetizer samples at spots like BackStreets Sports Bar, Dixie Roadhouse, Rusty’s Raw Bar & Grill, and many more. With live music, dancing, raffles, and a photo booth contest, this is a fun way to support local while enjoying great food and drinks.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, there’s something exciting happening in Southwest Florida this weekend! Make sure to get out and enjoy all the amazing events our area has to offer.