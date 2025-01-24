GOT PLANS? | Touch A Truck, Eat the Chili and go Celtic

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Whether you’re into trucks, Celtic tunes, art, or food (who isn’t?), Southwest Florida has something for everyone! Here’s a roundup of some amazing events happening this weekend:

Touch-A-Truck: A Family-Friendly Adventure in Fort Myers

If you’ve got little ones who are obsessed with big trucks, this free family event is a must-see! Touch-A-Truck in Fort Myers gives kids the chance to get up close and personal with all kinds of vehicles—from fire trucks to construction rigs. They can climb into the driver’s seat, honk horns, open doors, and even chat with the people who operate them. Not to mention bounce houses, face painting, and themed art activities the kids can take part in. To make sure everyone can enjoy the experience, the event kicks off with a Sensory-Sensitive Hour (10-11 am), where loud noises and flashing lights are turned off to create a quieter, calmer environment.

When: Saturday, January 27th

Where: Saint Michael Lutheran School, Fort Myers

Time: 10 am to 1 pm

The Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival: A Celebration of Music, Dance, and Heritage

For all the fans of Celtic culture, the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival is back for its 21st year! The festival is a perfect blend of toe-tapping music, lively dance performances, and a celebration of Irish and Scottish heritage. This year’s lineup includes exciting performances from Albannach, The Screaming Orphans, Ally the Piper, and many more.

But it’s not just about the music—expect Irish dancers, pipe and drum bands, and plenty of family-friendly activities. You’ll also find delicious food, drinks, and an overall festive vibe.

When: Saturday, January 27th & Sunday, January 28th

Where: Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, Downtown Fort Myers

Tickets: Starting at $10

Kids 12 & under: Free!

2nd Annual Mercato Art Celebration in Naples

If you’re an art lover, head over to Mercato in Naples for their 2nd Annual Art Celebration. This free event brings together local and international artists for a day of stunning art displays, live music, and entertainment.

From paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed media, there’s something for every art enthusiast.

When: Saturday, January 27th

Where: Mercato, Naples

Time: Starting at 1 pm

Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge & Beer Festival

Calling all chili fans! Get ready for the 14th Annual Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge & Beer Festival in Punta Gorda. More than 15 chili teams will battle it out to prove who makes the best chili, and you get to taste it all!

If chili isn’t enough to tempt you, there will also be over 50 craft beers! Some from SWFL and several from microbreweries across the country. Grab a cold one and enjoy live music while you chow down on all the delicious chili.

When: Saturday, January 27th

Where: Laishley Park, Punta Gorda

Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

No matter what you do this weekend I hope you have a great time! Word is we will finally see the sun!

Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

