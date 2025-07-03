GOT PLANS? | There's plenty of weekend fun after the 4th festivities wrap up

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — From baseball and special tours to reggae nights and celebrity appearances, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Celebrate Mina Edison's 160th Birthday

The Edison and Ford Winter Estates is hosting a special Inside the Homes tour this Sunday to commemorate Mina Edison's 160th birthday. This exclusive tour gives visitors access to normally-closed areas of Thomas Edison's and Henry Ford's winter homes.



When : Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

: Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Where : 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers

: 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers Cost : Members $25, Adults $50, Teens (13-19) $35, Children (6-12) $20

: Members $25, Adults $50, Teens (13-19) $35, Children (6-12) $20 Details: Tours are led by curatorial staff and expert historians in a small-group format. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, and space is limited.



Mighty Mussels Take on Bradenton Marauders

Baseball fans can head to Hammond Stadium this Saturday, July 5, at 6:05 p.m. to watch the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels face off against the Bradenton Marauders. It's a special night at the ballpark with two highlighted promotions:



Bark in the Park : Bring your four-legged friend along for the game as all dogs get in free, presented by Arthrex.

: Bring your four-legged friend along for the game as all dogs get in free, presented by Arthrex. Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a special red, white and blue Mussels reversible bucket hat, presented by Frantz EyeCare.



Reggae Night and Celebrity Appearance at Sugar Shack

The Sugar Shack in Bonita Springs is hosting two special events:



Reggae Night : Enjoy island vibes at their regular reggae night.

: Enjoy island vibes at their regular reggae night. Celebrity Meet and Greet: From 4-7 p.m. Sunday, reality TV fans can meet Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson at Sugar Shack Downtown. The event includes an exclusive meet and greet, with Sandoval mixing celebrity shots and cocktails behind the bar. No RSVP or cover charge required.



Babcock Ranch Fourth of July Celebration - Now on the 6th

Due to expected inclement weather, Babcock Ranch has postponed its Fourth of July activities to Sunday, July 6. The celebration will include:



Fourth of July 5K

Golf Cart Parade starting at the Field House and ending in Founder's Square

starting at the Field House and ending in Founder's Square Main Celebration from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Founder's Square (42850 Crescent Loop, Punta Gorda)

from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Founder's Square (42850 Crescent Loop, Punta Gorda) Drone Show beginning at 9:00 p.m.

beginning at 9:00 p.m. Additional Activities: Bounce houses, food trucks, and music



North Port and Fort Myers Beach have also adjusted their 4th of July festivities because of the wet weather this weekend and more could follow so make sure to check online before you head out to any event.