GOT PLANS? | The holidays are in full swing with tree lightings, festivals and a little snow

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the first weekend of December, and Southwest Florida is full of holiday cheer! Whether you're looking to enjoy festive light displays, support local charities, or dive into a bit of history, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a taste of what’s happening!

Holiday Festival of Lights – Cape Coral

Saturday, December 7th | 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The IncredibleBank Holiday Festival of Lights in Cape Coral is back, lighting up the streets with festive fun for the whole family! This popular event will take place along Cape Coral Parkway, from Del Prado to Candia Street, and includes a whole lineup of free activities.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 5:45 p.m., with Santa’s grand arrival at 6:15 p.m. for the official tree lighting. Afterward, you can get your photo taken with Santa until 9:45 p.m. But that's just the beginning!



Snow Drift Slide : Slide down 15 tons of real snow, because yes, it can snow in Florida!

: Slide down 15 tons of real snow, because yes, it snow in Florida! Tiny Tots Train Ride : Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, this free train ride is perfect for the little ones.

: Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, this free train ride is perfect for the little ones. Candy Cane Park : A free kids' area with inflatables for endless fun.

: A free kids' area with inflatables for endless fun. Live Entertainment: Enjoy performances from local musicians and dance troupes at three different stages.

There will also be a Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Cape Coral Caring Center, so bring a non-perishable food item or make a donation.Remember, Cape Coral Parkway will close at 5 a.m. on Saturday, so be sure to plan ahead for parking and alternate routes. Admission is free!

18th Annual Festival of Trees – Fort Myers

Thursday, December 5th – Sunday, December 8th

The holiday spirit continues in Fort Myers with the 18th Annual Festival of Trees at the Sydney Berne Davis Art Center. This beautiful tradition is perfect for families and anyone who loves festive décor and supporting a good cause.

Raffle to Win a Tree : You could go home with a gorgeous, fully-decorated tree! Raffle tickets are available for as little as $10.

: You could go home with a gorgeous, fully-decorated tree! Raffle tickets are available for as little as $10. Live Music : Check out The Nowhere Band live on Friday, December 6th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: Check out live on Friday, December 6th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Santa’s Block Party: A fun-filled event on Saturday, December 7th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free entry and a kids’ workshop for holiday crafts.

The Festival is open at different times throughout the weekend, and admission is only $2 (free with a new toy donation). It’s a wonderful opportunity to experience the beauty of the holidays while supporting local causes.

Swamp Heritage Festival– Big Cypress National Preserve, Ochopee

Saturday, December 7th | 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Celebrate the history of Big Cypress National Preserve at the Swamp Heritage Festival in Ochopee. This event marks 50 years of the preserve and offers a fantastic opportunity to learn about the culture and history of this unique ecosystem.



Cultural Demonstrations : Watch traditional crafts and skills in action, from basket weaving to tool making.

: Watch traditional crafts and skills in action, from basket weaving to tool making. Live Music : Local bands will keep the tunes rolling all day.

: Local bands will keep the tunes rolling all day. Family Fun : There will be kids' activities, swamp buggy rides, and food trucks.

: There will be kids' activities, swamp buggy rides, and food trucks. Special Speakers: Hear from experts who will share stories about the region’s rich cultural history.

This free event takes place at the Nathaniel P. Reed Visitor Center and is a great way to immerse yourself in the history and natural beauty of the Everglades.

Wonderland of Lights – Charlotte County Fairgrounds, Port Charlotte

Friday, December 6th – Sunday, December 29th | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Sun-Thurs) | 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Fri-Sat)

Looking for a dazzling drive-through holiday experience? Head over to the Wonderland of Lights at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds in Port Charlotte. This holiday event features hundreds of lights and displays that will have you feeling festive.

Tickets are $25 per carload, and you can enjoy the lights every night through December 29th. It's a wonderful way to spend an evening with family while supporting the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. You’ll also be able to purchase refreshments, so you can stay warm and festive as you drive through.

No matter what you do this weekend have a great time! Stay safe!

~Amy

