GOT PLANS? | The festivals this weekend will be music to your ears

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Do you have plans for the weekend? Whether you're a car enthusiast, a music lover, want to help out our furry friends, this weekend has something special to offer. Here’s a look at some of the events happening around town.

11th Annual Naples Motorfest

When: Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10 AM to 3 PM

Where: Paradise Coast Sport Complex

Calling all car lovers! The 11th Annual Naples Motorfest is revving up to be an unforgettable day. This year’s performance car show promises not just stunning automobiles but also live music, a VIP brunch, trophies, and a plethora of vendors showcasing their goods. Best of all, spectators can enjoy the event for free. If you have a show car, don’t hesitate to register for just $15 online or $20 on the day of the show.

Cape Coral Walk, Wiggle, Wag & Run

When: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Where: Cape Coral Animal Shelter

For those who love both fitness and furry companions, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting their Walk, Wiggle, Wag & Run event this Saturday! This family and pet-friendly gathering features both a fun walk around the shelter and a timed 5K run. It’s a fantastic opportunity to raise vital funds for homeless and neglected animals while enjoying music, food trucks, and the chance for fabulous giveaways! Remember, this event is pet-friendly, so feel free to bring your dogs—just be mindful of the event's leash policy.

Fort Myers Music Festival

When: March 21-23, 2025

Where: Downtown Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Music Festival kicks off this weekend with an impressive lineup that extends from Friday evening through Sunday. With free general admission, you can explore a lively atmosphere filled with delicious food, a diverse marketplace, and, of course, sensational live performances! Enjoy the sounds of R&B, jazz, rock, reggae, and Caribbean music, featuring talented local artists and bands. Plus, indulge in the mouthwatering culinary delights made fresh on-site, from seafood to vegetarian options.

This three-day extravaganza is the perfect way to unwind while soaking in the vibrant local community spirit.

Cape Coral Sounds of Jazz & Blues

When: Saturday, March 22, 2025, starting at 4:30 PM

Where: Coral Oaks Golf Course

Get ready to sway and groove at Cape Coral’s premier jazz and blues event! This Saturday evening, Coral Oaks Golf Course will come alive with rhythms that’ll move your soul. Enjoy live performances featuring notable artists like Paul Rozmus, Mike Imbasciani, and Rick Braun, as you indulge in a delightful evening filled with good food and even better company.

Whether you're raising funds for furry friends, enjoying live music under the stars, or admiring classic cars, this weekend in Southwest Florida I hope you have a great time. Stay Safe and have fun!

~Amy

