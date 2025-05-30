GOT PLANS? | Superheroes, Scooby-Doo and a slew of performances in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Southwest Florida is buzzing with exciting events from wellness festivals to superhero parties. Here's a look at a few of the things happening around SWFL.

Bonita Wellness Fest at Rooftop Riverside

The first-ever Bonita Welness Fest is coming to Rooftop at Riverside this Sunday, offering a perfect blend of fitnesds, relaxation and community conneciton.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a run led by Bonita Run Club, followed by HIIT and yoga sessions suitable for all fitness levels. For those brave enough, a $5 ice bath recovery experience will be available.

DJ Rickie Sharp will provide live music while attendees explore the Wellness Lounge featuring seven curated vendors, massage therapy, compression leg treatments, and more.

Tickets are $35 for early birds and $45 at the door, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Friends of BERT (Bonita Estero Rail Trail).

Power up with Superheroes at Gulf Coast Town Center

Grab your capes and masks for the Power Up for Summer event at Gulf Coast Town Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This family-friendly superhero bash features a costume contest with prizes including a GameTime Family 4-Pack. Kids can meet Captain America and Wonder Woman, plus real-life heroes from the Lee County Sheriff's Office and San Carlos Park Fire Department.

The free event includes a live DJ and summer games in The Courtyard area.

Fringe Fort Myers brings uncensored arts to Alliance for the Arts

Southwest Florida's first-ever Fringe festival runs May 29 through June 1, bringing bold, uncensored performances to Alliance for the Arts.

Over four days, 27 different performances will take place across two stages at Alliance for the Arts and Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. Think... improv, comedy, mind-reading and more.

Tickets are $15 for non-members, $12 for members, or $120 for a festival pass that grants access to all performances.

Solve mysteries with Scooby-Doo at C'MON in Naples

Join Mystery Inc. at the Golisano Children's Museum of Naples for "SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem," an interactive experience perfect for young detectives.

This Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment partnership lets families analyze clues and solve puzzles throughout different rooms of a mansion. Kids can meet their favorite characters from the iconic show, including Daphne in the Hall of Portraits, Fred in the Villain's Tinkering Workshop, and of course, Shaggy and Scooby in the kitchen.

The immersive exhibit challenges visitors to unmask a jewel thief while discovering the mansion's secrets.

No matter what you do this weekend bring and umbrella because we are expecting rain on Saturday and Sunday. Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

