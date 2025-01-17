GOT PLANS? | Seafood, Cycling, Comedy and Crafts

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Ready to make the most of your weekend in Southwest Florida? Whether you’re into cycling, live comedy, delicious seafood, or vibrant arts and crafts, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at just some of the things happening around town.

Tour De Cape – Cape Coral (January 17-19)

This annual celebration of all things cycling kicks off on Friday, January 17, at Rotary Park a celebration from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. On Saturday, January 18, families can enjoy a 5K and a Mini Kids Ride, while Sunday brings a series of bike tours with routes for every skill level: 15, 30, 62, or 100 miles. You’ll be cruising through Cape Coral’s picturesque neighborhoods, with stunning views and lots of friendly competition.

Where: Rotary Park, 5505 Rose Garden Rd, Cape Coral

When: Friday 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Saturday 6:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Sunday 6:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival – Punta Gorda (January 17-19)

Seafood lovers, get ready! The Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival returns this weekend at Laishley Park. From Friday evening through Sunday, enjoy fresh, local seafood and live music from some of Florida’s top artists. The festival runs from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, and 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday. Along with great food and music, explore a marketplace of arts and crafts, where you can pick up unique handmade items.

Where: Laishley Park, Punta Gorda

When: Friday 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM, Saturday 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM, Sunday 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Arts & Crafts Fair at Bell Tower Shops – Fort Myers (January 18)

Looking for a shopping spree with local flair? The Arts & Crafts Fair at the Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers sounds fun! On Saturday, January 18, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, you’ll find a variety of local vendors showcasing everything from handcrafted jewelry to unique home decor. Whether you’re shopping for gifts or treating yourself to something special you're sure to find something great.

Where: Bell Tower Shops, 13499 US 41 S, Fort Myers

When: Saturday, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Tom Arnold Live at Off The Hook Comedy Club – Naples (January 17-19)

Get ready for some laughs as Tom Arnold takes the stage at Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples! Known for his roles in “True Lies” and “Roseanne,” Arnold is bringing his humor to Southwest Florida for three nights of stand-up comedy. Tickets start at just $28 for general admission, or you can upgrade to VIP for $40.

Where: Off The Hook Comedy Club, Naples

When: Thursday through Saturday