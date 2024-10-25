GOT PLANS? | Say "Hallo" to Fox 4 at Oktoberfest or get fit for a local boy battling cancer

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Southwest Florida? You're in luck! From Halloween festivities to a heartwarming community workout and fall festivals there’s something for everyone. Here’s just a taste of what’s happening this weekend.

Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

When: Saturday, October 26, 11 AM - 2 PM

Where: Lee Health Sports Complex, 14100 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers

Get ready for a Halloween celebration that’s more fun than fright! Hosted by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, this free event is perfect for families. Enjoy spooky music, a trunk-or-treat, free candy, popcorn, and pumpkins. And don’t forget to dress up your furry friends—pets in costume are welcome too!

Sweating for a Cause

When: Saturday, October 26, 9:30 AM

Where: Iron DNA Fitness, 10970 S Cleveland Ave #501, Fort Myers

Looking to break a sweat for a great cause? Join the community workout at Iron DNA Fitness to support 9-year-old Isaak Reusch, who is bravely battling brain cancer. The free workout not only gets your heart pumping but also raises funds for Isaak and his family. Purchase a T-shirt designed by Isaak, and take part in raffles and prizes. Every little bit helps this young athlete on his journey. To learn more click here.

Oktoberfest in Cape Coral

When: October 25-27, Noon - Midnight (Saturday) & Noon - 8 PM (Sunday)

Where: German American Club, Cape Coral

Celebrate the final weekend of the 39th Annual Oktoberfest! Enjoy authentic German beer, delicious food, and lively music. This is a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in German culture, enjoy some dancing, and make wonderful memories. If you stop by on Friday night you can say hi to some of the Fox4 crew! We will be there, myself included, serving beer! Prost!

StoneCrab Festival in Tin City

When: October 25-27, starting Friday at 5 PM

Where: Tin City, Naples

Dive into the 14th Annual Stone Crab Festival! This Naples tradition features delicious seafood, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, and much more. The festivities kick off Friday evening with the cracking of the first Stone Claw, followed by live music from Soapy Tuna Band. Explore the beautiful Naples waterfront while enjoying great food and fun.

That’s just a small sample of what’s going on this weekend. The weather should be beautiful so get out and enjoy!

