GOT PLANS?| Santa's here, yes, already! Plus, fall festivals and fairs for everyone

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Get ready for a weekend packed with excitement as the holiday season kicks off and local festivities light up our communities. Whether you're in the mood for holiday cheer, creative crafts, medieval merriment, or farm fun, there's something for everyone this weekend.

🎅Santa's Arrival at Bass Pro Shops

Kick off the holiday season with a magical experience at Bass Pro Shops in Fort Myers! Santa Claus is coming to town this Saturday, November 2nd, and you won’t want to miss Santa's Wonderland. Capture the moment with photos—just be sure to make a reservation in advance at basspro.com/santa. It's the perfect way to start your holiday spirit!

🎨 32nd Annual Fall Craft Fair

If you're a fan of unique, handmade treasures, head over to the Lee Civic Center this weekend for the 32nd Annual Fall Craft Fair. Taking place on Saturday, November 2nd, from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday, November 3rd, from 10 AM to 4 PM, this fair is a treasure trove of crafts, jewelry, home décor, and so much more. Admission is $6 cash (or $7 credit), and kids 12 and under get in free! Plus, bring a canned good for a $1 discount on your admission—how's that for community spirit?

🏰 Sarasota Medieval Fair

Step back in time at the Sarasota Medieval Fair, celebrating its 20th anniversary at its new location, the Woods of Mallaranny! Running Saturdays and Sundays from November 2nd to December 1st (plus Veterans Day), this event features local artisans, live performances, and activities that bring the medieval era to life. The fair runs from 10 AM to 5:30 PM, rain or shine!

🎃Fall Festival at Empowerment Farm

Looking for a family-friendly outing? Don’t miss the Fall Festival at Empowerment Farm this Saturday, November 2nd, from 10 AM to 4 PM. For just $15 per person (or $20 at the gate), you’ll enjoy a day filled with pumpkin patches, farm animal encounters, hayrides, and so much more. There are tons of activities for kids, along with delicious homemade treats. Plus, your participation supports a great cause, since Empowerment Farm is dedicated to cultivating community through farm-based activities.

Whether you're snapping photos with Santa, hunting for unique crafts, enjoying medieval festivities, or embracing the charm of a fall festival, this weekend is sure to be memorable. Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy