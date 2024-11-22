GOT PLANS? | Sand sculptures, sparkling lights and Swampee's Birthday Bash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you’re into amazing art, hockey or holiday cheer, there’s something for everyone in Southwest Florida this weekend. Here's a taste of what's happening.

34th Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship: Nov 21-24Fort Myers Beach is about to get really artistic this weekend with the 34th Annual American Sand Sculpting Championship! The event will run through Sunday, November 24th, at the Diamondhead Beach Resort. Prepare to be wowed by some of the world’s best sand sculptors as they turn the beach into a stunning work of art. Enjoy live music, food stands, shopping at the vendor village, and family-friendly activities.

Everblades Game & Swampee’s Birthday : Nov 23

Get ready for some ice-cold action in Estero this Saturday, November 23rd, when the Florida Everblades take on the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 PM at Hertz Arena. Not only will you get to see the Everblades compete, but it’s also Swampee’s birthday celebration! Expect games, fun activities, and special appearances by Swampee’s mascot friends from around the area.

'Magic of Lights' at Paradise Coast Sports Complex: Nov 22 – Jan 4

This dazzling drive-through light display opens on Friday, November 22nd, and will shine bright every night through January 4th. Take a leisurely ride through a world of sparkling lights and magical displays, including favorites like Winter Wonderland, Toyland, and the 200-foot Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair at the Englewood Elks Club: Nov 23

If you’re in the mood for some shopping, head over to the Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair at the Englewood Elks Club on Saturday, November 23rd, from 10 AM to 3 PM. This outdoor event will feature local vendors, artisans, food trucks, and live music by Jillian Brown. It’s the perfect spot to find unique holiday gifts and enjoy some local flavor.