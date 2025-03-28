GOT PLANS? | Reggae, R&B, Ribs... There's some fun stuff in SWFL this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you’re craving delicious BBQ, want to soak in reggae vibes, or feel like belting out R&B hits, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Here's just a taste of what's happening in SWFL.

14th Annual BBQ, Bands & Brew

When: Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

Start your Sunday with the 14th Annual BBQ, Bands & Brew event! Sample mouthwatering BBQ as local pitmasters compete for the title of “Best BBQ in Town.” Enjoy live performances from Soapy Tuna, Riverside, and headliner Ben Allen Band, along with family-friendly activities like a bounce house and face painting.

Tickets are just $10 online, and kids 12 and under get in free! All proceeds support Builders Care, which provides emergency construction services for local homeowners in need.

Yohan Marley at Live P.U.L.L. Reggae Music Fest

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025, starting at 2:00 PM

Where: Charlotte County Fairgrounds

Head to the Charlotte County Fairgrounds Saturday for the Yohan Marley Live P.U.L.L. Reggae Music Fest! Enjoy a full day of reggae tunes featuring Yohan Marley alongside local bands and DJs. (If you didn't know, he's Bob Marley's grandson)

This festival features $2,000 in giveaways and DJs spinning beats until midnight!

Everybody Loves R&B | Day Party

When: Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 5:00 PM

Where: Downtown Social House, Fort Myers

Join the EVERYBODY LOVES R&B day party on Sunday evening! Enjoy your favorite R&B hits while savoring great food and drinks, with an incredible lineup of DJs hosted by AyooJules. Best of all? Entry is FREE!

Coconut Point Art & Crafts Festival

When: Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM

Where: Coconut Point Mall, Estero, FL

Set in the beautiful outdoor atmosphere of Coconut Point you find home decor, jewelry, clothing and more all created by skilled artists. Don’t miss this opportunity to support local artisans and find one-of-a-kind treasures!

With BBQ, reggae, and R&B on tap I think you'll have plenty to choose from! Have a great weekend!

~Amy