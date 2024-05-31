GOT PLANS? Puppy Prom, Mac & Cheese and more in SWFL this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do and you’ve got the urge to dance why not celebrate at Chartreuse Craft Cocktail Lounge in Bonita Springs? They’re celebrating 3 years in business with a party called Havana Nights. There will be live music and word is they’re going to set the floor on fire. The fun starts at 7pm.

In Cape Coral there’s a Tiki Fest at Wicked Dolphin on Saturday. It starts at 11am and runs until 5pm.

The local Ladies social network says there will be arts & crafts vendors, food trucks, live music & more! Bring a chair and relax by the tiki!

How about some Mac & cheese? 40 different kinds?

You can get that Saturday and Sunday at Millennial Brewing’s 7th annual Mac and Cheese Fest. There will be 8 food trucks. The fun runs from 12-10 on Saturday and 12-6 on Sunday.

Puppy Prom is going to be fun in Naples. Grab a ticket and help raise money for Collier Domestic Animal Services while channeling Senior prom. It’s Saturday at 6pm at Corkscrew Weddings & Winery

Whatever you do this weekend have fun and stay safe!