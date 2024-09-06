GOT PLANS? | Penalty Kicks & Beer, Wine & Water lilies this weekend

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for some weekend plans there are fun things happening all across SWFL this weekend. Here’s a look at a few of the things you can check out!

FC Naples Fan Fest

Saturday, September 7th | 3 PM - 6 PM

Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Celebrate a monumental week for FC Naples at the Fan Fest!This is more than just a chance to enjoy some soccer action; it’s a full-on festival. Head over to Paradise Coast Sports Complex for a lively afternoon with all the bells and whistles.

Enjoy some BBQ, check out the beer garden and if you’re a fan of FC Naples gear, you’ll get first dibs on brand-new merchandise. But that’s not all—there’ll be penalty and free kick contests, live music, face painting, and a chance to join the first official supporters group chant session.

Coastal Dayz Brewery National Beer Lovers Day

Saturday, September 7th | Starting at 1 PM

Raise your glasses, beer aficionados! Coastal Dayz Brewery is celebrating National Beer Lovers Day with a special event that kicks off at 1 PM and lasts all day. They’ll be tapping an exclusive small batch of their latest brew: the Blueberry Lemon Blonde Ale. Hungry? They’ll have the “In a Pickle” Food truck there from 2 PM to 8 PM and live music too!

Girls Gone Brunching at Sandoval

Saturday, September 7th | 11 AM

Did you know there’s a group that brunches together in SWFL?! Yeah, Girls Gone Brunching!Join the crew for a unique blind wine tasting event. Bring a bottle of your favorite wine and a glass, and they’ll cover up the labels so you can guess the vintage by taste. They’ll have yummy brunch foods and there’s no fee, other than a bottle of wine, to participate.

Waterlily Weekend at Naples Botanical Garden

September 7th & 8th | 9 AM - 2 PM

Naples Botanical Garden

If you’re looking to soak in some natural beauty, the Waterlily Weekend at Naples Botanical Garden sounds nice. With nearly 500 varieties of waterlilies on display, this two-day festival will be beautiful.

Enjoy your weekend and stay safe!!

~Amy