GOT PLANS? | New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across Southwest Florida

Looking for the best places to ring in 2025 in Southwest Florida? From lively street festivals to family-friendly fireworks, there's something for everyone this New Year's Eve. Whether you’re in Cape Coral, Fort Myers, or Punta Gorda, here are some of the places you can celebrate!

Cape Coral’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Cape Coral’s official New Year's Eve celebration is a huge street festival that takes over downtown, featuring live music, food vendors, games, and fireworks. The event is family-friendly with separate ball drops at 8:00 p.m. for kids and midnight for everyone else, complete with a synchronized fireworks display.

Entertainment includes DJ Rifik, the bands Deb & The Dynamics, and BAHAMEN, plus food trucks serving everything from empanadas to ice cream. It’s a great spot for families and partygoers alike.

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight

Where: SE 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

Cost: Free!

Fort Myers Beach Ball drop & Fireworks

Head to Fort Myers Beach for the annual fireworks show at Times Square. The dazzling display starts at midnight, marking the perfect way to start 2025. Arrive early as traffic can get heavy, or use LeeTran for easier access. The Matanzas Pass Bridge closes from 11:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., so plan accordingly.

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at 12:00 a.m.

Where: Times Square, Fort Myers Beach

Cost: Free!

Downtown Fort Myers: Live Music & Fireworks

Downtown Fort Myers will be buzzing with live music and performances from bands like Smack Daddy and Chasing Denver. The event culminates in a midnight ball drop followed by fireworks. Food trucks and sweet vendors will be on hand, making it a fun, festive night in the heart of the city.

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight

Where: First and Hendry, Fort Myers

Cost: Free!

Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village Celebration

If you’re looking for a more relaxed celebration, head to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. Enjoy family-friendly activities like face painting, live music by the Shane Duncan Band, and a photo booth, plus a midnight fireworks show over the water.

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight

Where: Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda

Cost: Free!

These are just some of the big events you can head to for the New Year. There are plenty of other parties happening at places like Cape Harbour, Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center and more!

Have fun and stay safe! Happy 2025!

~Amy

