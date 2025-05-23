GOT PLANS? | Memorial Day Weekend is packed with family events across SWFL

LEE COUNTY, FLA. — Whether you're a sports fan, love hot air balloons, enjoy barbecue, or appreciate arts and crafts, there's something for everyone to enjoy during the long holiday weekend.

FC Naples Returns Home for Service Appreciation Night

Soccer fans, mark your calendars! FC Naples is back at Paradise Coast Sport Complex this Sunday, May 25th, at 7:30 PM for their only home match in May. The team is hosting Service Appreciation Night to honor our service heroes. With no school on Monday, it's the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family out for an evening of exciting soccer action. Feel the passion live and bring your energy to cheer on the home team.

Balloon Glow and Laser Show Lights Up Lee County

The Lee County Civic Center will transform into a spectacular visual display with a Balloon Glow and Laser Show on Friday, May 23rd, and Saturday, May 24th, from 5 PM to 11 PM both days.

This bucket-list event features incredible hot air balloons, monster show kites, live music from a DJ, craft and retail vendor booths, and plenty of festival-style food options. For the adventurous, tethered hot air balloon rides will be available for purchase during the event for $35 per person (weather permitting).

The highlight comes after dusk around 9 PM with the grand finale – a fantastic Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser Show where balloons light up in unison with crowd participation. Don't forget to bring blankets, chairs, and umbrellas to set up your perfect viewing spot. Kids will enjoy the special Kids Zone with games, rides, and more.

All-American Country BBQ in Cape Coral

The German American Social Club in Cape Coral is hosting their Annual All-American Country BBQ on Sunday, May 25th, from noon to 8 PM. For just $5 admission (kids under 12 get in free), you can enjoy food, drinks, and live music throughout the day.

The entertainment lineup features Endless Summer from noon to 3 PM, followed by The Boots from 3 PM to 6 PM. A special Quilts of Valor Presentation will take place at 2:30 PM, honoring our veterans.

Indoor Arts and Crafts Show in Punta Gorda

Craft enthusiasts won't want to miss the Indoor Arts and Crafts Show at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center on Saturday and Sunday, May 24th and 25th, from 10 AM to 3 PM. With over 120 vendors featuring talented artists, crafters, and artisans, there's sure to be something unique to discover.

Admission and parking are free, and the event encourages attendees to wear red, white, and blue in memory of our fallen heroes, as it coincides with Memorial Day weekend. Food will be available for purchase at the cafe, and vendors will vary each day, so consider attending both days for the full experience.

While enjoying the weekend festivities, it's important to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day. On Monday, communities across Southwest Florida – including Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Charlotte County – will host events honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Consider attending one of these ceremonies to pay your respects and reflect on the freedoms we enjoy because of their sacrifice.

Have a great weekend.

~Amy

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.