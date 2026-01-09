GOT PLANS? | Medieval fun, boats, art and a touch of paranormal activity

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is packed with exciting events this weekend, from world-class art displays to medieval jousting tournaments. Whether you're looking for family-friendly activities or unique entertainment, there's something happening for everyone. Here’s a look at some of the fun things you can check out.

Cape Coral Art Festival celebrates 41 years

The 41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival returns this weekend, bringing together more than 200 artists and craftsmen from around the world. The Rotary Club of Cape Coral expects over 140,000 attendees for one of Lee County's largest special events.

The festival features diverse artwork, food vendors, and the popular Art Way on the Parkway - a dedicated family area with hands-on activities for kids. Young artists can participate in craft stations and watch live demonstrations.

Best of all, admission and parking are completely free. The festival takes place the second full weekend in January along the parkway in Cape Coral.

Medieval adventure awaits at Venezia Renaissance Faire

Step back in time at the 4th Annual Venezia Renaissance Faire, running January 10-11 and 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 28010 Race Track Road in Bonita Springs.

The faire features knights clashing in epic duels, jousting tournaments, and ground combat with the returning Dark Knights. Visitors can explore a medieval marketplace with unique treasures and traditional feast foods like turkey legs.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-13. Weekend passes and family packages are available with online discounts.

Charlotte County Boat Show sets sail

Boating enthusiasts can explore hundreds of boats at the 26th Annual Charlotte County Boat Show, running January 8-11 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds in Port Charlotte.

Show Manager Kyle Good said this year features approximately 75 different manufacturers displaying new boats, designs, and the latest technology in engines and electronics.

The show includes educational displays and fishing seminars by "Fishin Frank" with tips for Southwest Florida waters. Hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person, with children under 16 free with paid adult admission. Free parking is available.

Paranormal thrills at JetBlue Park

Looking for something different? Paranormal Cirque II offers a dark twist on traditional circus entertainment at JetBlue Park on Saturday, January 10 at 9:30 p.m.

Under a black and red big top tent, the show blends circus, theater, and cabaret with acrobats, illusionists, and mysterious creatures. This immersive experience promises to transport audiences between fun and fear in a world where nightmares meet circus artistry.

Tickets start at $24.70 for this unique paranormal experience. Show is limited to 13 and up but anyone 17 and under needs to have an adult with them.

