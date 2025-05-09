GOT PLANS? | It's Mother's Day Weekend in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, FLA. — Looking for ways to celebrate Mom this weekend? Southwest Florida is buzzing with events that cater to all kinds of mothers — from beer lovers to nature enthusiasts. Here's your guide to making Mother's Day weekend special.

Toast to Mom with Beermosas and Local Shopping

If your mom enjoys craft beverages and supporting local businesses, head to FMBrew on Sunday, May 11th. They're celebrating "the diversity of motherhood" with beermosa flights.

Local vendors will be on site too, including FJ Designs (permanent jewelry), HomeGrown Roots (DIY pots), CollarCuts (personalized dog collar bandanas), and D1 Craftroom (engraved gifts).

CrepesRUs is serving yummy treats from 12-8pm and The Art of Graze will offer an interactive snack experience from 2-5pm.

Fizzy Flights and Flowers at Coastal Dayz

Coastal Dayz Brewery in Fort Myers is putting their regular Music Bingo on hold to celebrate moms with $12 mimosa flights. Their "Fizzy Flights and Floral Delights" event features Fat Thor's Smash Burgers serving a special brunch menu.

Moms can enter a gift card raffle with every flight purchase (no need to be present to win), and the Wild At Heart Mobile Flower Bar arrives at 11:30am for build-your-own bouquets — a perfect last-minute save for those who forgot to plan ahead.

Nature-Inspired Arts and Crafts Fair

For the mom who appreciates art and nature, the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium is hosting its first-ever Arts and Crafts Fair on May 10th from 10am to 4pm. The event will showcase artists and artisans whose handcrafted work draws inspiration from nature, animals, and space.

The Planetarium has been a staple in Southwest Florida for over 50 years. The 105-acre sanctuary features butterfly gardens, bird aviaries, nature trails, and the only public planetarium in the region.

JACD Charity Bike Run for Drowning Prevention

For a meaningful way to spend part of the weekend, consider supporting the JACD charity bike run in Port Charlotte. Kickstands go up at 11am from Walmart on Kings Highway, with riders gathering to remember children and families affected by drowning.

After a blessing of the bikes, participants will head to Black Widow Harley Davidson of Port Charlotte for breakfast by Twisted Fork, raffles, and live music from Champ Jackson and Hunter Creek Band. Paul Sr. from Orange County Choppers will make an appearance.

The event includes a scenic ride to Sharkey's on the pier for a ceremony honoring drowning victims, followed by an after-party back at Harley Davidson with bands and raffle winners.

Of course, you can find traditional Mother’s Day brunches from Naples to North Port on Sunday as well. No matter what you do I hope you and all of the moms in your life have a great weekend.

~Amy

