GOT PLANS? | It's Mother's Day Weekend

LEE COUNTY — It’s time to spoil the moms in your life!

As a mom, I’m telling you, it’s about the thought. You don’t have to spend a fortune to make her happy. A beautiful written note or even a call to tell her how much she means will do the trick. That said, if you want to spoil you mom this weekend there are options for pretty much everyone. Here are just a few!

Mother’s Day Brunch and Baseball at Hammond Stadium

If mom’s a sports fan you can take her to the Mighty Mussels game on Sunday and spoil her with an all you can eat brunch too. The brunch runs from 11-1 and is $15 on top of a ticket. The game starts at 12:05. There’s something for the kids too! They can run the bases after the game or play catch before the first pitch.

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Ritz Carlton - Tiburon

Mother’s Day High Tea at The Ritz Carlton on the Beach

If you're in the mood for a chic atmosphere, the Ritz properties in Naples have you covered. You can choose between brunch or high tea. Brunch runs around $160+ for adults and high tea is around $120.

Blueberry Bunch Farm

It's the last weekend to go and pick blueberries at the farm in Labelle. Take mom and spend some one on one time talking while gathering the delicious fruit! It's a budget friendly way to show mom you care!

No matter what you do, have a wonderful Mother's Day!