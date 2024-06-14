GOT PLANS? It's Father's Day weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This week has been a soaker so if you’re looking for something to do to get out of the house or to celebrate the Father in your life there are lots of things happening across Southwest Florida this weekend.

Bring an umbrella though, because there will still be some wet weather through the weekend! It shouldn't be an all day rain event though. More like what we usually see in the summer with afternoon storms.

If you’re a dinosaur lover you should stop by Jurassic Quest at the Lee County Civic Center in North Fort Myers.

It’s got life sized dinosaurs that move, fossil digs, shopping, bounce houses and more. The fun runs Friday through Sunday and ticket prices range from $22 for General admission to $36 for Ultimate Admission.

How about a little comedy this Father’s Day weekend?

In Cape Coral, you can check out Comedy night at Rumrummerson Saturday. The headliner is John Charles Ragland and you’ll see other acts from MTV, The Howard Stern Show and VH1. Show starts at 7pm but you should get tickets ahead of time since seats are limited.

In Naples, K. Trevor Wilson will be making folks laugh at the Off the Hook Comedy Club Friday through Sunday. There are five different shows to choose from throughout the weekend. Tickets are $25 or $35 if you want to be VIP.

If Dad is a baseball fan how about Baseball and Brunch at Hammond Stadiumon Sunday? You can take him and the whole family to see the Mighty Mussels and get an all you can eat Brunch from 11-1 for just $15 with your game ticket. Did I mention that kid’s tickets are free? The game starts at 12:05pm against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

