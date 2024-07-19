GOT PLANS? | Ice cream, fun-filled magic and Christmas in July are on tap this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you're into magic and comedy or celebrating National Ice Cream Day there are plenty of thing happening across SWFL this weekend. Here's a look at some of things you and the family can head to.

Christmas in July Sip & Shop



Where: Edison Restaurant, Fort Myers, FL

When: Saturday, July 20, 9 AM - 2 PM

Kick off your weekend with a unique shopping experience! Head over to the Edison Restaurant for their Sip & Shop event featuring cocktails, art, food, and more. Bonus: It's dog-friendly, so bring your furry friends along for the fun!

Justin Willman - Illusionati Tour



Where: Barbara B Mann, Fort Myers, FL

When: Saturday, July 20, 7 PM

Justin Willman, the master of magic and comedy, is in town to blow your mind and tickle your funny bone. Known for his Netflix series and numerous TV appearances, Justin's live show promises an evening of jaw-dropping illusions and side-splitting laughter. Tickets range from $40-80.

Annual Fred Lang Foundation Summer Ball



Where: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, Punta Gorda, FL

When: Saturday, July 20, 6 PM - 10 PM

Get ready to groove at the Fred Lang Foundation's Summer Ball!This year's theme is "A Summer Night at Studio 54", featuring delicious food, live music, dancing, and a silent auction. By attending, you'll be supporting mental health and substance abuse treatment services in our community. Don't miss out on this chance to have a blast while making a difference.

National Ice Cream Day Celebrations



No matter what you do this weekend, I hope you have a great time. Stay safe!