GOT PLANS, HONEY? | A buzzing brewery, A good laugh or a Smackdown sound like fun this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is buzzing with excitement this weekend. Whether you're a fan of honey, art, comedy, or wrestling, there's something on tap for Everyone

Millenial Brewing World Honey Bee Celebration and Tasting

On Saturday from 3:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Millennial Brewing is the place to be for all things honey! In honor of World Honey Bee Day, this event promises a sweet experience with honey tasting, a honey contest, and more. Local beekeepers will join in the fun. There will be a food truck, arts and crafts, vendors, face painting, and a special selection of honey-infused cocktails and mocktails. The event is mostly indoors with free parking. So buzz on over.

Free Family Art Labs at Alliance for the Arts

Get creative with your family on Saturday from 10:00 AM to Noon at theAlliance for the Arts. This free event focuses on string art, offering a hands-on, interactive experience for all ages and abilities. It’s a fantastic way to spend quality time with the fam. Everyone is welcome.

Off the Hook Comedy Club - Comedian Justin Hires

Looking for some laughs? Comedian Justin Hires, known for his roles in Rush Hour and 21 Jump Street, will be performing atOff the Hook Comedy Clubin Naples on Sunday at 6:30 PM. Tickets start at $25 or $35 for VIP seating.

WWE Supershow Summer Tour

If a smackdown is more your speed how about the WWE Supershow Summer Tour at Hertz Arena. It’s Sunday at 7PM. Stars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will be there.Here’s a link to more information including tickets.

No matter what you do have a great weekend. The weather is going to be nice, with less rain than we’re used to in August. Stay safe and have fun!

