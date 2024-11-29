GOT PLANS? | Holiday Nights, Holiday Lights plus, some sweet animals for good measure

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — From festive holiday lights to adorable animal fairs, there’s something for everyone in Southwest Florida this weekend. Here’s just a taste of what's happening!

Holiday Nights on the Lawn - Cape Coral

Head to Cape Coral City Hall this weekend for the annual Holiday Nights on the Lawn event. This free, family-friendly event runs Friday through Sunday, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and is packed with holiday cheer.

There will be plenty of activities for all ages, including interactive inflatables, an ice skating rink, a trackless train, and a vendor village with local goodies. Santa himself will be there for photos, and the Southwest Florida Symphony will be performing live to set the holiday mood. On Friday, you can enjoy Arthur Christmas on a giant inflatable movie screen, and on Saturday, don’t miss Elf and the amazing drone show at 8 PM!

Event Schedule:



Friday, November 29 – Photos with Santa, Ice Skating, & Tree Lighting

Saturday, November 30 – Reindeer Photo Opportunity, Elf Movie, & Drone Show

Movie, & Drone Show Sunday, December 1 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas & More Photos with Santa

SWFL Animal Fair in Charlotte County

If you’re an animal lover (or just love cute pets), you won’t want to miss the 2nd Annual SWFL Animal Fair in Charlotte County this Saturday! This free event, hosted by Advanced Canine Development, offers a fun-filled day for both pet lovers and their furry friends.

There will be pet adoptions from local rescues, a petting zoo, reptiles, live music, food trucks, and a bounce house for the kids. There will even be dog pools to cool off your pups! Plus, you can get a picture with Santa!

Gulf Coast Town Center Tree Lighting - Estero

In Estero, you can head to Gulf Coast Town Center for the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The official tree lighting will take place at 6:00 PM, but before that, there will be live holiday performances.

Don’t forget to bring a new, unwrapped toy or a $5 donation to support Community Cooperative, and you can take a $5 photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus! There will also be $5 face painting available, with all proceeds benefiting a great cause.

Edison & Ford Winter Estates - Holiday Nights

Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers is kicking off the annual Holiday Nights event. Thousands of lights, historic holiday decorations, and beautifully choreographed music will set the stage for a magical evening. Guided tours of the historic estates are also available (at an additional cost), providing a chance to learn about the holiday traditions of the Edison and Ford families.

Ticket Info:



Adults: $20

Teens (13-19): $10

Kids (6-12): $2

Edison Ford Members: $10

