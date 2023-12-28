GOT PLANS? | Here's what's happening on New Year's Eve in Southwest Florida

SWFL — 2024 is upon us! Hard to believe, right?

If you don't have solid plans yet to ring in the New Year, don't worry, there are plenty of ball drops and fireworks displays to check out on December 31st!

Here's some of the events happening:

Punta Gorda

New Year's Eve Celebration and Fireworks Show -

This free event is perfect for the family. You can ring in the New year at Fisherman's village. The party runs from 6pm - 12am. There's a dance floor at Center Court, a photo booth, tarot card reading, face painting, and fireworks at midnight.

Cape Coral

New Year's Eve Celebration 2024 on 47th Terrace -

The City of Cape Coral is hosting its Inaugural New Year's Eve Celebration from 6pm to midnight along SE 47th Terrace.

They've got two ball drops! The first is at 8pm and then a traditional ball drop at midnight. Enjoy live music, shopping, food vendors, games and more.

SE 47th Terrace will be closed from SE 9th Place to SE 11th Place as thousands of attendees to celebrate and ring in 2024!

Fort Myers

Downtown Countdown -

Ring in the new year on the Historic Streets of Downtown Fort Myers with live music, food, fun, a Ball Drop and Fireworks at Midnight.

Fort Myers Beach

If you're wondering what's happening on Fort Myers Beach the live music starts at 4pm at Bayside Park. There will be a ball drop at fireworks at midnight, too. Keep in mind the Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed to oncoming traffic from midnight to 1:30am.

Check out the trolley service and music line-ups for the night here.

Naples

If you don't want to stay up until midnight but you still want to celebrate with fireworks then Naples is the place to be. The Fireworks display will happen along Naples beach at 6pm. Bring a blanket or some beach chairs and enjoy the show which will be set off from a barge near the Naples Pier. Keep in mind parking is limited.