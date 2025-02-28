GOT PLANS?| Free books, Celtic music and LOTS of food festivals

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend! Whether you’re a foodie, a book lover, or someone looking to celebrate Irish culture, there’s something for everyone this weekend in Southwest Florida.

Gateway Community Day: A St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Kick off the weekend on Sunday, March 2, at the Sherman Soccer Complex in Gateway! Join in on the fun at the Gateway Community Day from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This family-friendly celebration boasts all the festive vibes of St. Patrick's Day, headlined by live music from the world-renowned Irish singer Colm Keegan, known for his performances with Celtic Thunder.

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music, food, games, drinks and more.



Southwest Florida Reading Festival

Attention all bookworms! On Saturday, March 1, from 10 AM to 4 PM, swing by the Fort Myers Regional Library to celebrate the 26th Annual Southwest Florida Reading Festival. This year’s festival promises a day brimming with literary delights featuring over 20 acclaimed authors sharing their expertise, signing books, and engaging in discussions.

Bring your kids along for a special treat, as they'll receive a free book! Plus, enjoy crafts, activities, and a sunny day celebrating the power of reading.

The Taste of Latino Festival - Empanada Smackdown

Get ready to dive into the vibrant flavors of Latin America at the 3rd Annual Taste of Latino Festival at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers! From food to live performances, this festival has it all.

You can even participate in the excitement of the Empanada and Paella Smackdown contests, and vote for your favorite chef in the Latino Chef Contest. With food from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, Spain, Peru, and more, you'll have a blast experiencing diverse culinary traditions.

Taste of the Islands on Sanibel

Don’t miss the Taste of the Islands event on Saturday, March 1 at Sanibel City Hall! This tasty gathering promises a mouth-watering array of menu items from local restaurants, all while supporting a great cause.

For just $10 (or $5 for kids under 10), you can sample delicious offerings and vote for your favorites in categories like Best Appetizer, Best Seafood, and many more.

No matter what you do this weekend I hope you stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

