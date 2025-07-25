GOT PLANS? | Free backpacks, shark teeth digging and fun

Summer is winding down and some of the events happening across Southwest Florida are a reminder of that! There are lots of backpack giveaways and festivals across SWFL this weekend and if you’re looking for fun in the sun we have that too! Here’s a look at a few of the events you can check out.

Big Backpack Giveaway

When: Sunday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Skatium, 2250 Broadway

What: The Multicultural Center of Southwest Florida will host its 26th annual event where the first 2,000 or more children ages 5-12 who arrive with their parents will receive free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last.

The event will feature a drive-thru distribution system where parents can simply drive by with their children. Live music and entertainment will help keep the energy up along the car line. Children must be present with parents or guardians to receive the free supplies.

Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway

When: Saturday, July 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 6350 Presidential Court, Fort Myers

What: Annual backpack giveaway offering free school supplies for local students.

The Viles & Beckman Foundation, Inc. is hosting its annual backpack and school supply giveaway this weekend.

In addition to school supplies for children in need, the event will offer snow cones, hot dogs, outdoor games, and face painting at no cost to families. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

The event is supported by several sponsors including Collier Chiropractic, EvenUp, Spine & Orthopedic Specialists, and others committed to community empowerment.

Community Carnival & Backpack Giveaway

When: Sunday, July 27, noon to 8 p.m.

Where: 13240 North Cleveland Avenue, Suite 11, North Fort Myers

What: Tattoo Alchemy will host a family-friendly event featuring food vendors, live music showcasing local talent, and free backpacks filled with school supplies for children who attend.

The event will also feature an open pantry for families in need of food or clothes.

From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., the shop will offer special pricing on tattoos and piercings for adults. The organizers are still accepting school supply donations, with donors being entered to win prizes.

Shark Teeth Digging Event

When: Sunday, July 27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Brightwater Lagoon

What: Swim, Sun and digging for shark teeth.

For those interested in something different, a Shark Teeth Digging event will take place on Sunday, July 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brightwater Lagoon. This event celebrates Shark Week and gives participants the opportunity to dig for shark teeth hidden in the water.

No matter what you do this weekend I hope you have a great time and enjoy that last few weekends before school is back in session!

~Amy

