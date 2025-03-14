GOT PLANS? | Festivals, food trucks, biergartens... and the luck of the Irish🍀

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do in Southwest Florida this weekend? From lively parades to fun festivals there are so many ways to celebrate ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day on Monday. Here’s a look at just a few of the events you can head to:

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the German American Social Club

Kick off the festivities at the German American Social Club in Cape Coral for their St. Patrick’s Day in the Biergarten event, taking place from Noon to 8 PM on Saturday and Noon to 7 PM on Sunday. Enjoy Irish and German cuisine, grab a pint of beer, and dance along to live music featuring the Manni Daum Trio and Martini Russa on Saturday, along with Endless Summer and Remedy on Sunday.

Naples St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Experience a lively celebration at the Naples St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 15, starting at 11 AM. Watch vibrant floats, marching bands, and spirited dancers travel down Fifth Avenue South and Third Street South. It’s a family-friendly event, so arrive early to grab a good viewing spot.

Brew Fest at the Cape Coral Museum of History

Beer lovers won’t want to miss the Brew Fest at the Cape Coral Museum of History on Saturday from 1-5 PM. Sample a variety of local and national brews with VIP tickets for $65 or General Admission for $35. Enjoy food trucks and live music while supporting the museum’s mission through your ticket purchase.

Bonita Food Truck Rally & Pop-up Biergarten

Fiinally, check out the Bonita Food Truck Rally & Pop-up Biergarten at Riverside Park, running from March 15-17. With FREE admission, indulge in fantastic food from local food trucks and authentic German Bier, while enjoying live musi. They're even having a stein holding competition on Saturday! Prost!

No matter what you do this weekend I hope you stay safe and have fun! Cheers! 🍀

~Amy

