GOT PLANS? | Fall has arrived in the form of Jump Scares and Pumpkins Patches across SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you’re in the mood for some family-friendly fun, a bit of fright, or a night filled with laughs, there’s something for everyone happening across SWFL this weekend.

Scares at the Nature Center

First up, if you’re looking to embrace the Halloween spirit, the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium is kicking off its 51st Annual Haunted Walk! This spooky event runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout October, starting at 7:30 PM. It’s not just a thrilling experience; it’s also a fundraiser to support the center's animal residents. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, so grab your friends and prepare for some spine-tingling fun!

Pumpkin Patch and Haunted Walk at Prana Farms

For those with little ones, head over to Prana Farms in Punta Gorda. Their pumpkin patch is open from Thursday to Sunday, 12 PM to 7 PM, featuring face painting, bounce houses, and delicious treats. Plus, they’re screening free movies on Fridays! If you’re up for some spooky fun, check out their haunted walk running from 7:30 PM to 11 PM for just $10. It’s the perfect family outing to celebrate the season!

A little Razzle Dazzle?

The beloved musical Chicago is showing at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater. There are two performances each on Saturday and Sunday (as well as other weekdays through the month) but no worries if you can’t make it this weekend—it runs through November 9th! Ticket prices vary depending on the showtime and whether you’re opting for dinner, but expect to pay between $75 for a show-only ticket and up to $95 for an evening dinner and show combo.. and all that jazz!

Laughs with Howie Mandel

If you want to end your weekend with a smile, don’t miss Howie Mandelperforming live at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on Sunday. Known for his hilarious stand-up and his role on "America’s Got Talent," Howie promises a night full of laughs. Tickets range from about $35 to $70, and there are still plenty of seats available, so grab yours here.

That’s just a taste of what’s happening across SWFL this weekend. Whatever you decide to do, have fun and stay safe!

~Amy

