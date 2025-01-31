GOT PLANS? | Fair rides, Science fun, Antique Cars and Belly Laughs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do in Southwest Florida this weekend? Whether you’re into science, classic cars, comedy, or fairs, here’s a quick roundup of just some of the fun things happening this weekend.

Waterways Science Festival – Cape Coral

On Saturday, February 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterways Science Festival at Cultural Park in Cape Coral is a must-see! This free, family-friendly event features:



Live animals

Tree giveaways & planting activities

Arts and crafts

Boating safety tips

Neurodivergent-friendly activities

Food trucks & more!



Annual Antique Car Show – Edison & Ford Winter Estates

Car lovers, don’t miss the Annual Antique Car Show at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers on Saturday, February 1st, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. With over 100 classic cars on display, music, food trucks, and access to the museum and historic homes, it’s a great outing for the whole family.



Admission: $25 for non-members (includes car show and estate tour)

Free for Edison Ford members



Adam Carolla at Off the Hook Comedy Club

Need some laughs? Adam Carolla is performing at Off the Hook Comedy Club in Naples this weekend with shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Get your tickets for $45 ($65 for VIP) and enjoy his hilarious take on life.

The Charlotte County Fair

The Charlotte County Fair runs through February 9th, and this weekend promises fun for all ages with carnival rides, games, and shows. Highlights this weekend include:



Join the Circus

Mystik Magic Circus

Stone Age Show

Farmer Billy’s Barnyard Cackle Review

The fair is open until midnight on Friday, 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for kids under 5. Don’t forget to grab an All-Rides Pass for unlimited fun!

From science and classic cars to comedy and fair fun, there’s something for everyone this weekend in Southwest Florida! Stay safe and have fun!!

~Amy

