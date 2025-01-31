GOT PLANS? | Fair rides, Science fun, Antique Cars and Belly Laughs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do in Southwest Florida this weekend? Whether you’re into science, classic cars, comedy, or fairs, here’s a quick roundup of just some of the fun things happening this weekend.
Waterways Science Festival – Cape Coral
On Saturday, February 1st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Waterways Science Festival at Cultural Park in Cape Coral is a must-see! This free, family-friendly event features:
- Live animals
- Tree giveaways & planting activities
- Arts and crafts
- Boating safety tips
- Neurodivergent-friendly activities
- Food trucks & more!
Annual Antique Car Show – Edison & Ford Winter Estates
Car lovers, don’t miss the Annual Antique Car Show at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers on Saturday, February 1st, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. With over 100 classic cars on display, music, food trucks, and access to the museum and historic homes, it’s a great outing for the whole family.
- Admission: $25 for non-members (includes car show and estate tour)
- Free for Edison Ford members
Adam Carolla at Off the Hook Comedy Club
Need some laughs? Adam Carolla is performing at Off the Hook Comedy Club in Naples this weekend with shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Get your tickets for $45 ($65 for VIP) and enjoy his hilarious take on life.
The Charlotte County Fair
The Charlotte County Fair runs through February 9th, and this weekend promises fun for all ages with carnival rides, games, and shows. Highlights this weekend include:
- Join the Circus
- Mystik Magic Circus
- Stone Age Show
- Farmer Billy’s Barnyard Cackle Review
The fair is open until midnight on Friday, 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for kids under 5. Don’t forget to grab an All-Rides Pass for unlimited fun!
From science and classic cars to comedy and fair fun, there’s something for everyone this weekend in Southwest Florida! Stay safe and have fun!!
~Amy