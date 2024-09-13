GOT PLANS? | Embrace your inner kid... Running, Dancing & Vibing in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — We’ve made it to the weekend! Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a little taste of some of the fun events happening around SWFL this weekend:

Revive the Vibe at Fort Myers Beach

Kicking off on Saturday, September 14th, the Revive the Vibe festival is back for its second year, and it’s bigger and better than ever! This heartwarming celebration is all about supporting the Fort Myers Beach community—think local musicians, fantastic food, and a vibrant vendor market.

Starting at 11 AM, the festival spans from Bayside Park to Moss Marina, with live music on two stages, a VIP tent and a live theatre performance of The Wizard of Oz by Theatre Under the Sun.

Sesame Street Live at Barbara B Mann

On Sunday, September 15th, get ready for some family fun with Sesame Street Live! at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall. The show kicks off at 2 PM, and tickets are still available, ranging from $22 to $75. Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and more of your favorite characters will be there, singing, dancing, and playing along with Elmo’s puppy, Tango.

Run Like a Kid 5K - Dave & Busters, Fort Myers

Start your Saturday morning with a burst of energy at the Run Like a Kid 5K at the Bell Tower Shops. The race begins at 8 AM, with a 5K and 1-mile option available. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just want to embrace your inner child, this event promises a fun and festive atmosphere. Plus, it benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital and Barbara’s Friends.

Fiesta Bonita 2024: Follow La Musica, Riverside Park

For a taste of vibrant culture head to Riverside Park in Bonita Springs for Fiesta Bonita 2024. It runs from 2pm on Saturday until 8PM on Sunday. There will be music, dancing, and delicious food.

Whatever you do stay safe and have fun!

~Amy