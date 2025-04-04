GOT PLANS? | Craft Beer, Cultural Celebrations & The cutest Easter egg hunts

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you’re into craft beer, cultural celebrations or Easter fun there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend in Southwest Florida. Here’s a look at some of the fun things you can check out with the family.

Coastal Dayz Brewery's 7th Anniversary Party

When: Saturday, April 5th (11 AM - 12 AM) and Sunday, April 6th (11 AM - 9 PM)

Where: Coastal Dayz Brewery, 2161 McGregor Blvd

Coastal Dayz Brewery is celebrating 7 years in business and the fun kicks off on Saturday! Stop by starting at 11 AM with free admission, featuring timed beer releases, including a new 7th Anniversary Hazy IPA, specialty cocktails, slushies, and non-alcoholic options. Enjoy food from Eatz by In A Pickle, That BBQ Place, Yo Samara's Caribbean Food, and Wild About Popcorn. There will be live music all day!

On Sunday, participate in a Sip & Shop event with 20+ vendors from 12-5 PM. Purchase a limited-edition anniversary shirt for a chance to win Beer for a Year (1 free pint weekly until April 2026)! Drawing at 3 PM; you must be present to win.

India Fest at JetBlue Park

When: Saturday, April 5th, 11AM - 5PM

Where: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, FL

For a fun and cultural experience, head to JetBlue Park this Saturday for India Fest, hosted by the India Association of Fort Myers. Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of India, enjoy delicious food, shop from local vendors, and groove to some Bollywood beats. Tickets are just $10 for adults and $5 for kids aged 5-12 (kids under 5 get in for free).

Easter Egg Hunts

If you’re looking for some Easter fun with the family, Southwest Florida is packed with egg-citing events for all ages!

Wa-Ke Hatchee Park & Recreation Center - Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 5th (9:30 AM)

Where: Wa-Ke Hatchee Park, 16760 Bass Rd, Fort Myers, FL

Start your Saturday morning at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park for an EGG-ceptional Easter Egg Hunt! The event kicks off promptly at 9:30 AM, so be sure to arrive early. There will also be a special indoor sensory hour with low lights and sound, and beeping eggs for those who are visually impaired.

Adaptive Inclusive Recreation Egg-Stra Special Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 5th (11 AM - 2 PM)

Where: Golden Gate Community Park, 3300 Santa Barbara Blvd., Naples, FL

This special egg hunt is for all abilities, and it’s a wonderful way to include everyone in the fun. The event is partnered with local organizations such as Golisano Children’s Hospital, Easterseals, and NTR Naples Therapeutic Riding Center. There will be fun activities, informational vendors, and, of course, an egg hunt for everyone to enjoy. Remember to bring your own basket!

Bunny Hoppin' Easter Event

When: Saturday, April 5th (12 PM - 2 PM)

Where: East Naples Community Park, 3500 Thomasson Dr., Naples, FL

Cost: $10.00

For the little ones, the Bunny Hoppin’ Easter Event at East Naples Community Park is a perfect option. This parents drop-off event is for kids aged 4-14, and it includes an egg hunt, games, music, and even pizza and juice! Pre-registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time.

Enjoy the weekend and be sure to check out all the fun happening around our beautiful Southwest Florida community!

