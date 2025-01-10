GOT PLANS? | Comedy, classic music and a chat with writers behind some hit songs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Southwest Florida? From comedy to classic hits, there's something for everyone. Here’s just a taste of what’s happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.

Jeff Dunham at Hertz Arena – January 11

Get ready to laugh with Jeff Dunham and his hilarious puppets at Hertz Arena. The show starts at 5:00 PM (doors open at 3:30 PM), with tickets starting at $65. Parking is $30 (cashless), so plan ahead!

Cape Comedy Night to benefit PAL – January 11

Head to Cape Coral for a fun-filled night benefitting the Cape CoralPolice Athletic League (PAL). Hosted by John Melendez and featuring Comedian RC Smith, the event includes dinner and starts at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $25, with a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Jersey Boys at Barbara B. Mann – January 7-12

Catch the hit musical Jersey Boys at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers. This Tony Award-winning show tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, with their iconic hits like “Sherry” and “Oh What a Night”. It’s a must-see for music lovers!

Nash to Naples at Cambier Park – January 11

Enjoy live music and stories from Nashville songwriters at Cambier Park in Naples! The event starts at 6:00 PM, with food trucks and a VIP Happy Hour starting at 4:30 PM. Kids can enjoy activities from Big Ole Day Studios at 5:00 PM, and the best part? Kids 12 and under are FREE!

Make sure to get tickets soon they're going fast!

No matter what you're in the mood for, this weekend in Southwest Florida I hope you have a blast! Stay safe and have fun.

