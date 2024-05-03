GOT PLANS? | Cinco De Mayo, Catchin' Fish and Choreography this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The weekend is upon us and there is plenty to do over the next few days! From Cinco De Mayo Events across SWFL to a few things for the kids there’s a little something for everyone.

Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl

Let’s start in Fort Myers where you can jump on a bar crawl!

Registration and all the fun starts at 2pm at The Hideaway Bar.

You can buy tickets in advance at TopShelfCrawls.com

Cinco De Mayo at Mercato

Mercato is having an all day Cinco De Mayo Celebration!

The fun starts outside at 2pm with live band, food and drinks and then at 10pm you can move on over to Rocco’s Tacos where the fiesta will continue.

Punta Gorda Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Dean’s South of the Border is a great stop if you’re in the Punta Gorda area. They’ll have live music starting at 10am and the party goes late into the night.

Kids Fish Free @ Bass Pro

For the kiddos - how about a little fishing?

They don’t even need to bring a rod or bait to Bass Pro Shops at the Gulf Coast Town Center. From 10am-1pm they’ll fish for free and even get an award if it’s their first time.

Naples Ballet Presents Snow White

Last but not least, Snow White is at Artis-Naples.

The Naples Ballet and Naples Philharmonic are putting on this show, Sunday, May 5th at 7pm. Tickets range from $22-$65 and there are plenty of seats left.

Have fun and stay Safe!!