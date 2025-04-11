GOT PLANS? | Cheers, Cheese and celebrations of our Earth

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you're a foodie, a music lover, or want to celebrate Earth Day, there’s something for everyone happening around town this weekend. Here's a look at just a few of the events you can check out.

Fruhlingfest at Crazy Dingo Brewing Co.

When: Saturday, April 12, 11 AM - 9 PM

Where: 8500 Penzance Blvd, Fort Myers, FL

Get ready to raise your stein at Fruhlingfest! This early celebration of spring—and a nod to Oktoberfest—will be held at Crazy Dingo Brewing. With live music from ANDYMUC, you can dance along to authentic German vibes all day long. Want to test your strength? Participate in the Stein Hoisting Contest—who can hold a liter the longest? And for those feeling particularly adventurous, join the Keg Tossing Competition!

Of course, no German fest would be complete without food, right? The Brat Haus will be serving up beer-brined German brats and Bavarian soft pretzels. So, don your lederhosen and join in the fun!

Grilled Cheese Showdown at Millennial Brewing Co.

When: Saturday, April 12, 12 PM - 8 PM

Where: 1811 Royal Palm Ave, Fort Myers, FL

If you’re a cheese lover, this is the event you can’t miss! The Grilled Cheese Showdown returns to Millennial Brewing Company, promising a day filled with delectable grilled cheese creations from top local restaurants. Not only will you be indulging in tasty bites, but you'll also be supporting a great cause—$1 from each serving sold will benefit SWFL Blessings in a Backpack, feeding local kids in need.

Three categories will crown the best of the best: Best Grilled Cheese, Most Creative Grilled Cheese, and Crowd Favorite, voted by you!

Earth Day Festival by Conservancy of Southwest Florida

When: Saturday, April 12, 10 AM - 3 PM

Where: Conservancy of Southwest Florida

Celebrate Earth Day with a festival dedicated to our planet! This free event offers an opportunity to engage with the environment through hands-on experiences. From animal encounters and eco-friendly crafts to guided tree walks and a puppet show, there's educational fun for all ages.

Local vendors focused on sustainability will showcase their products, and food trucks will be on-site to fuel your day of exploration.

Blues, Brews & Blooms Fest at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens

When: Saturday, April 12, 10 AM - 4 PM

Where: 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, FL

Check out the Blues, Brews & Blooms Fest, where you can enjoy live music and indulge in delicious snacks from local food trucks while surrounded by the beauty of the gardens. With three fantastic bands performing throughout the day, you’ll want to grab a seat and soak it all in.

Tickets are included with regular admission to the gardens, so it’s easy to join in on the musical fun!

Cheers to a great weekend! 🌞🍻🎶

