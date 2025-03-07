GOT PLANS? Cattle in the streets, Shrimp on the beach and Asia fest at the park

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Do you have plans this weekend? Whether you’re a foodie, a culture lover, or just looking for a great time with family, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a look at just a few of the events around Southwest Florida

Immokalee Cattle Drive and Jamboree

When: March 8, 2025

Where: Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch

Start your Saturday off with a slice of Florida’s agricultural history at the Immokalee Cattle Drive and Jamboree! It all kicks off at 10:00 AM on Main Street, where the cattle boss, Heather Cleckler, part of the Roberts family, will lead the cattle drive.

There’s so much to enjoy at Roberts Ranch – from storytelling and traditional food demos to crafts and music. And don’t forget about the Kids' Korral featuring a petting zoo and fun games. If you're an early riser, swing by for a 4-H Pancake Breakfast at 7:30 AM for just $8 (cash only)!



Parking opens at 7:30 AM.

Pancake Breakfast: 7:30 AM - 9:30 AM

7:30 AM - 9:30 AM Cattle Drive: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Jamboree festivities: 11:15 AM - 3:00 PM

Fort Myers Beach Lions Club Shrimp Festival

When: March 8-9, 2025

Where: Fort Myers Beach

Calling all shrimp lovers! The annual Shrimp Festival is back and ready to rock your socks off! On Saturday, get ready for a parade that’s bound to bring smiles. It starts at 10:00 AM along with the Pink Gold Shrimp Boil.

But that’s not all! Enjoy a lively 5K race, explore unique treasures at the arts & crafts expo, and catch the Queens Pageant. And if you think you can out-eat everyone, don't miss the 11th Annual Shrimp Eating Championship. Plus, on Sunday, join in for the Blessing of the Fleet and a touching Sunday service honoring our hardworking fishing community.

Asia Fest 2025

When: March 8, 2025, 11am-4pm

Where: Riverside Park, Bonita Springs

Have you ever wanted to experience a different culture? Head over to Asia Fest from 11 AM to 4 PM, Saturday! Celebrate the Year of the Snake with thrilling performances, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. It's going to be a fantastic way to learn and connect with our diverse community.

Charity Spaghetti Dinner for Veterans

When: March 9, 2025

Where: The Atrium at Liberty Park, Cape Coral

Want to make a difference? Come out for a relaxed and meaningful spaghetti dinner this Sunday to help support veterans facing homelessness in our community. Hosted by Holy Family Village, a new charity in Cape Coral, you'll get to enjoy a delicious meal while hearing from inspiring speakers. The organization will share about the five acre plot of land they hope to turn into a housing project for the disadvantaged.

That's not all......

Don't forget about the opening day of Sunsplash Waterpark, FC Naples' inaugural soccer game, and Disney On Ice at Hertz Arena. Seriously, there’s no shortage of fun this weekend!

Stay safe and Have fun!

~Amy