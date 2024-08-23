GOT PLANS? | Bulls & Bands, Beer and Back to the 80's

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Southwest Florida? Whether you’re into bull riding, karaoke, Pokémon, or a good old-fashioned murder mystery, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a taste of what’s happening around town this weekend.

5th Annual Bulls and Bands – Saturday in Arcadia

Ready for a wild night out? Head over to Arcadia for the 5th Annual Bulls and Bands. The fun starts at 4pm. Dress up in your best rodeo attire and get ready for an evening filled with Freestyle Bullfighting and live music. Tickets range from $40 to $120.

Ultimate 80s and 90s Karaoke Dance Party

Time to dust off your leg warmers and flannel shirts! The Ultimate 80s and 90s Karaoke Dance Party is happening at Alliance for the Arts on Saturday from 8-11pm. Whether you’re a karaoke superstar or just there for the dance party, tickets are just $15 for general admission and $12 for members.

2024 Scotty's Bierwerks Pokémon GO: Day of Play!

Pokémon fans, this one’s for you! Scotty's Bierwerks is hosting the Pokémon GO Day of Play from 1 PM to 6 PM. Enjoy a day full of fun activities, including exclusive Pokémon-themed food from some of our local food trucks between 2 and 6 PM.

Agatha Christie’s "The Mousetrap" at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater

Agatha Christie’s "The Mousetrap" is at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater. There are shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the afternoon and evening.

No matter what you do this weekend I hope you stay safe and have fun!!

~Amy