GOT PLANS? | Boats galore, building beds for those in need or biking and hiking

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you’re a nature lover, art enthusiast, or just someone who enjoys a good time out on the water, there’s no shortage of events happening this weekend. From charity projects to world-class performances and outdoor adventures, here’s a taste of what’s happening in Southwest Florida!

Build a Bed for Kids – Volunteer Opportunity

When: Saturday, Nov 16 | 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Where: First Christian Church, 2061 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers

This Saturday, give back to the community by participating in a meaningful volunteer opportunity. First Christian Church of Fort Myers has teamed up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for children in need. The goal is to build 25 beds, and they need 75 volunteers to make it happen! No experience is needed—SHP provides all the tools, training, and safety gear. It’s a fantastic way for families to spend a few hours together while making a real difference in the lives of local children. Plus, Chick-fil-A lunch will be provided! Click here to sign up

The Nutcracker – Magical Christmas Ballet

When: Sunday, Nov 17 | 5:00 PM

Where: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Fort Myers

Get into the holiday spirit with a dazzling performance of The Nutcracker, America’s favorite Christmas ballet! This magical show will feature an international cast of world-class ballet dancers, stunning acrobatics, and whimsical puppets. Tchaikovsky’s timeless score will fill the air as you and your family are transported to a winter wonderland.Get your tickets before they sell out!

Picayune Strand State Forest - Nature Fun Day

When: Saturday, Nov 16 | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Where: Picayune Strand State Forest, 2121 52nd Ave. SE, Naples

The Florida Forest Service is hosting a fun-filled day at Picayune Strand State Forest. Starting at 10:00 AM, you can take part in a 2-mile fun run on forest trails, followed by guided hikes and bike rides through the beautiful, natural landscape. You’ll also have the chance to meet Smokey Bear and learn more about the forest and environmental conservation from local experts. The event is family- and dog-friendly (just keep your pooch on a leash). Space is limited for guided activities, so be sure to call ahead to secure your spot!

Fort Myers Boat Show

When: Nov 14 – 17

Where: Downtown Fort Myers

The 52nd Annual Fort Myers Boat Show is the place to be for boating enthusiasts! Whether you're in the market for a new boat or just want to see the latest marine technology and products, this is the event for you. The show spans across Centennial Park, the Caloosa Sound Convention Center, and Edwards Drive, showcasing everything from luxury yachts to paddleboards. There are also informative fishing seminars, gear vendors, and family-friendly activities. Admission is just $20, and children 15 and under can attend for free with a paid adult. Parking is free at City of Palms Park with continuous shuttle service to the show entrances. Click here for more info.