GOT PLANS? | Boat Parades, Train rides with Santa and Reindeer run on tap this weekend

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit there's something for everyone to do in SWFL this weekend
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for festive fun this weekend in Southwest Florida? From runs to boat parades and holiday train rides, there's something for everyone! Here’s a look at just a few of the events happening around town.

Reindeer Run 5K & Family Fun Run - Cape Coral
Join the 3rd Annual Reindeer Run at Coral Oaks Golf Course! Enjoy a 5K or 1.5-mile fun run, perfect for families and pets. Wear your holiday best—costumes encouraged!
Date: Saturday, December 14
Time: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Location: Coral Oaks Golf Course, Cape Coral

35th Annual Marine Industries Christmas Boat Parade - Naples Bay
Catch the dazzling Christmas Boat Parade in Naples with lighted boats cruising the bay. The theme this year is “Christmas Carnival”!
Date: Saturday, December 14
Time: Parade starts at 6:15 p.m.
Location: Naples Bay

Holiday Lights at Calusa Nature Center and PlanetariumFridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

  • Holiday Music
  • Hot Chocolate & Marshmallow Roasting by the firepit
  • Holiday Decorations inside and out
  • 1/3-Mile Pine Loop Trail fully lit with festive lights

Clewiston Santa Express - Clewiston
Hop aboard the Santa Express for a two-hour holiday train ride with Santa, cookies, and a special gift. First-class tickets include sweets and hot cocoa!
Dates: December 14 & 15
Duration: 2 hours
Ticket Prices: $50 adults, $40 children (4-14), $250 first-class

No matter what you do I hope you have a great time!

~Amy

