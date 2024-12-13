GOT PLANS? | Boat Parades, Train rides with Santa and Reindeer run on tap this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for festive fun this weekend in Southwest Florida? From runs to boat parades and holiday train rides, there's something for everyone! Here’s a look at just a few of the events happening around town.

Reindeer Run 5K & Family Fun Run - Cape Coral

Join the 3rd Annual Reindeer Run at Coral Oaks Golf Course! Enjoy a 5K or 1.5-mile fun run, perfect for families and pets. Wear your holiday best—costumes encouraged!

Date: Saturday, December 14

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Location: Coral Oaks Golf Course, Cape Coral

35th Annual Marine Industries Christmas Boat Parade - Naples Bay

Catch the dazzling Christmas Boat Parade in Naples with lighted boats cruising the bay. The theme this year is “Christmas Carnival”!

Date: Saturday, December 14

Time: Parade starts at 6:15 p.m.

Location: Naples Bay

Holiday Lights at Calusa Nature Center and PlanetariumFridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Holiday Music

Hot Chocolate & Marshmallow Roasting by the firepit

Holiday Decorations inside and out

1/3-Mile Pine Loop Trail fully lit with festive lights



Clewiston Santa Express - Clewiston

Hop aboard the Santa Express for a two-hour holiday train ride with Santa, cookies, and a special gift. First-class tickets include sweets and hot cocoa!

Dates: December 14 & 15

Duration: 2 hours

Ticket Prices: $50 adults, $40 children (4-14), $250 first-class

No matter what you do I hope you have a great time!

