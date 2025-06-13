GOT PLANS? | Blues, canoes, country and sci-fi are taking over SWFL this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — From country music to blues festivals, canoe races to sci-fi conventions, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

Luke Bryan at JetBlue Park

Country music fans, get ready! Luke Bryan is set to make history as the first artist to perform at JetBlue Park in a new concert series presented by Live Nation and the Boston Red Sox.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, with an impressive lineup of opening acts including Conner Smith, Ashland Craft, Adrien Nunez, and DJ Rock.

If you're planning to attend, tickets start at $111 and climb to several hundred dollars for premium seating.

Electric Blues Extravaganza in Punta Gorda

Blues enthusiasts won't want to miss the 2nd annual Electric Blues Extravaganza at Fishermen's Village. The free event runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, featuring seven bands performing across two stages.

The Main Stage on the Dry Beach will showcase an awesome lineup:



The Cedrick Talton Experience (12-1 p.m.) brings gospel, R&B and rock inspired by legends like B.B. King

Rockin Jake Band (1:30-2:30 p.m.) features one of the country's premier harmonica players

Reggie "King" Sears (3-4 p.m.) delivers Soul-Blues, R&B and Funk

J.W. Gilmore (4:30-5:30 p.m.) showcases his harmonica genius

Ronny Hill (6-7 p.m.), a 21-year-old multi-instrumentalist blending blues, country and reggae

Josh Rowand (7:30-9 p.m.), known as the "Pitbull of blues"

Meanwhile, Center Court will feature the Sp3ctacle Band from noon to 4 p.m., bringing their unique jazz sound described as a mix of "Herbie Hancock ghost notes and the Big Bang sounds of the 60's."

Both admission and parking are free and you can check out Fisherman's village while you're there.

The Great Canoe Races of Naples

Water sports enthusiasts and conservation supporters will gather at Baker Park in Naples for The Great Canoe Races. This community tradition supports the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and its mission to protect the region's natural resources.

Whether you want to participate in the races, cheer from the shore, or learn about conservation efforts, this event offers multiple ways to engage. The races take place at 50 Riverside Circle in Naples, with more information available at naplescanoeraces.com.

SWFL SpaceCon Returns to Cape Coral

Sci-fi and pop culture fans can beam over to the German American Social Club in Cape Coral for the annual SWFL SpaceCon. Now in its fourth year, this convention runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

General admission is $15 at the door, but you can save a few dollars by purchasing tickets in advance for $12. Costumed attendees also get the discounted $12 rate. Kids under 12 get free admission (one child per paying adult), with additional children's tickets available for $5.

Whether you're looking for musical entertainment, outdoor adventure, or geeky fun there’s plenty to do this weekend across SWFL. Stay safe and have fun.

