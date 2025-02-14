GOT PLANS? | Beer, Baseball, Soccer tix and a parade... a Grand Parade!

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Watcha doing this weekend? If you don't have plans I'm always looking for fun things that you can do around SWFL and this weekend doesn't disappoint! Here's a taste:

Cape Coral: Biergarten Fest

The annual Biergarten Fest will bring a touch of Bavaria to Cape Coral! Get ready to raise your steins and enjoy some great German music! The Dynamic Duo and Pitbull of Blues will take the stage from 5 PM to 8 PM! Admission is just $5, and kids 12 and under get in free! Oh, and did we mention parking is free too?

When: Saturday, February 15, from 12 PM to 8 PM

Where: Bavarian Gardens, 2101 SW Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral

Fort Myers: Edison Festival of Light Grande Parade

Grab your family and friends for the Edison Festival of Light Grande Parade! This is no ordinary parade; it's recognized as the largest night parade in the Southeast! Expect a thrilling two-hour show featuring dazzling floats, local marching bands, clowns, and more, all celebrating the life and legacy of our winter resident, Thomas Edison. Fox 4 will be in the parade again this year so make sure to say hi when we walk by.

When: Saturday, February 15, at 7 PM

Where: Downtown Fort Myers

Harvey at The Belle Theatre: Cape Coral

You're invited to experience Mary Chase's heartwarming comedy, "Harvey," from February 14th to 23rd, 2025. The play centers on Elwood P. Dowd, an eccentric man whose invisible, six-foot-tall rabbit friend, Harvey, leads to hilarious misunderstandings with his family and friends. With matinee performances at 2 PM on February 16th, 22nd, and 23rd, and evening shows at 7:30 PM on select dates, this delightful production celebrates the wonders of imagination and friendship. Tickets are available for $15 for students and $25 for adults, with group rates offered. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 239-323-5533.

Babcock Ranch: Seafood & Music Festival

Seafood lovers, rejoice! The Babcock Ranch Seafood & Music Festival returns this weekend for three days of fresh seafood delicacies, live music, and arts and crafts vendors. Admission is FREE!

You can expect mouth-watering offerings including shrimp, crabs, and oysters, all prepared by local vendors. And let the tunes move you with performances from amazing acts like Sean Chambers, Kettle of Fish, Deb & the Dynamics, and many more throughout the weekend. Just remember, no outside food or drinks are allowed!



Friday, February 14, from 4 PM to 10 PM

Saturday, February 15, from 11 AM to 10 PM

Sunday, February 16, from 11 AM to 6 PM

Where: 42850 Crescent Loop, Babcock Ranch, FL

Single Match FC Naples Tickets ON SALE NOW

Still searching for a unique gift for that Valentine? How about a soccer game! Naples' new professional soccer team, FC Naples is starting ticket sales today for single matches! Or you can get season tickets if you're a soccer lover.

Whatever you're looking to do this weekend it looks like Southwest Florida has you covered! Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

