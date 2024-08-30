GOT PLANS? | Beer, Bacon and College Football this Labor Day Weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Happy Labor Day Weekend! I am sure plenty of you are making plans to go on the boat, hit the beach and fire up the grill but, if you’re looking for some fun festivals to check out, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at a few of the things happening around SWFL this weekend and on Labor Day.

BaconFest in Cape Coral - Saturday

How about the ultimate bacon-themed pub crawl, where local hotspots will compete for the titles of Best Drink and Best Appetizer? Sounds fun? Then buy a ticket for Bacon Fest. Tickets are just $25 in advance ($20 for designated drivers), and include a wristband for event transport, drink and appetizer samples, a chance to win prizes, and entry into a photo booth contest. This is a 21+ event, so bring your ID!

POOL Palooza on Pine Island - Sunday & Monday

Labor Day Weekend just got cooler with POOL Palooza at Jug Creek Marina & Fish House! From noon to 6 PM on both Sunday and Monday, dive into multiple pools, groove to live DJs and entertainers, and savor fresh seafood and cold drinks. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this waterfront celebration is the perfect way to wrap up summer. Bring your boat or just drive out for a fun-filled day by the water!

Fostering SuccessLabor Day 5K - Baker Park, Naples - Sunday

Start your Labor Day with a purpose at the Fostering Success Labor Day 5K in Naples. The run and walk kicks off at 8 AM at Baker Park and supports foster children. Registration is open till September 1st, with a $35 fee for adults and $15 for students. Race day registration is $40 for adults and $20 for students. After the race, you’re invited to head over to Celebration Park in Naples for the after-party with food trucks!

College Football Kickoff @ Bay Street Yard - Saturday

Wanna watch some college football with friends but you don't feel like hosting? Bay Street Yard in Downtown Fort Myers will have the big games on the big screen. Here's the lineup:

So, whether you’re craving bacon, looking to cool off by the pool or getting active for a cause there’s a little something for everyone this Labor Day Weekend.

Be Safe and Have Fun!

