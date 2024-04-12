GOT PLANS? : Beauty, Beer and Bikes in SWFL this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fl. — My weekends are usually full of baseball practice and playgrounds with the kids but if you’re looking for something fun to do here are a few things going on around Southwest Florida this weekend that look fun. I’ll live vicariously through you!

Halfway to Oktoberfest

If you’re itching for a Beer and some good German Food why not head to the German-American Social Club in Cape Coral for some music in the Biergarten. The fun starts Saturday and Sunday at Noon. $5 Admission at the gate (Kids 12 and under FREE) You can check out all the details on the GASC website.

The Sanibel School Seahorse Festival

It's the Annual Seahorse Festival at the Sanibel School. Head there for the fun starting at 11am. It wraps up around 3pm. Food, fun, and games for the entire family! It’s open to the island community and FREE to get in.

Disney in Concert Presents by the Gulf Coast Symphony

How about a little Disney with a Twist at Barbara B Mann!

You can enjoy the sounds of the Gulf Coast Symphonyon Sunday @ 7PM - You can purchase seats for between $35-$90

Enjoy the family friendly concert with songs from movies like “The Lion King” to “Frozen,” and “Beauty and the Beast” to “Aladdin.”

Cape Coral Bike Night on 47th Terrace

Cape Coral Bike Night is Back on Saturday, April 13th from 5pm - 10pm. There will be live music, Food, Slow Bike Races and more.

All of the fun will be held on SE 47th Terrace. CLICK HERE for more info.

That’s just a taste of the fun things SWFL has to offer.

Have fun and Be Safe.

