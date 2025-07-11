GOT PLANS? | BBQ battles, Mango mania, Tennis Whites and Dance

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you're a BBQ enthusiast, a tropical fruit aficionado, a dance lover, or a tennis fan, there's something for you right in your backyard! Here's a look at some of the fun stuff happening in SWFL this weekend:

🔥 SWFL BBQ Showdown 2025

When: Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 12 PM to 7 PM

Where: Millennial Brewing Company, Fort Myers, FL

Admission: FREE Entry + FREE Parking

Kick off the weekend with mouthwatering BBQ at the SWFL BBQ Showdown. Witness local pitmasters compete for the crown in categories like Best Brisket and Best Ribs, with an exciting opportunity for the crowd to vote for the People’s Champ! Enjoy live music from Weaver & Wilkins while savoring craft beers and delectable BBQ dishes. Bring your family for a fun-filled day of food, games, and summer vibes.

🥭 MangoMania

When: Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 9 AM to 5 PM

Where: Winn Dixie Plaza, St. James City, FL

Admission: Adults $5.00 | Children under 10 FREE

Join fellow mango lovers at the annual Mango Mania festival! Celebrate the tropical delights of Pine Island with delicious food, lively music, and local crafts. They'll even have educational seminars and family-friendly contests. Sip on refreshing mango cocktails while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere filled with entertainment and mouthwatering mango-themed specialties.

💃 The Residance Showcase

When: Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 7 PM & Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 5:30 PM

Where: Alliance for the Arts, Fort Myers

Admission: General Admission $25 | VIP $35

Experience the joy of dance at The Residance Showcase! Featuring original choreography and talented local dancers, these performances promise an inspiring night for everyone. Arrive early for a good seat and indulge in treats from local vendor Big Energy Cafe, known for their highly anticipated Dubai chocolate brookies!

🎾 Wimbledon Men’s Championship Viewing Party

When: Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 9:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Where: 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL

Admission: Members $10 | Nonmembers $15

Get ready to rally as you watch the Wimbledon Men’s Championship Match on the big screen! Join fellow tennis fans for a lively atmosphere complete with a bubbly bar and fresh bagels. Dress in your best Wimbledon whites and cheer on your favorites while mingling with the community.

No matter what you do, I hope you have a great time! Stay safe and have fun.

~Amy

