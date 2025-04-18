GOT PLANS? | Barks, Brews and Baskets full of eggs... some that glow!

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — From furry friends at the ballpark to vibrant gardens and sweet treats, you won't want to miss out on the excitement happening around town.

Bark in the Park & Easter Egg Hunt at Hammond Stadium

When: Saturday, April 19, at 6:05 PM

Where: Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers

The Mighty Mussels are taking on the Bradenton Marauders in a special game that welcomes your four-legged friends! Bring your dog to the game, and get in for free! This event is presented by Arthrex and promises a tail-wagging good time. Arrive early for the Easter Egg Hunt, which kicks off at 5 PM on the field for kids of all ages. Plus, as part of Children’s Advocacy Night, the Mussels players will sport special Pinwheel jerseys, available for auction to raise funds for the Children's Advocacy Center.

Blooms & Brews at Naples Botanical Garden

When: Saturday, April 19, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Where: Naples Botanical Garden

Join fellow beer enthusiasts for Blooms & Brews, a delightful beer-tasting event celebrating the plants that make our favorite brews! Sample a variety of craft beers from regional microbreweries while enjoying live music from Twin Suns. Food from Taco Tummy will be served along with desserts from Sweet Real. This event is exclusively for guests aged 21 and up; remember to bring your ID!

Glow in the dark Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 19, from 6-8:00 PM

Where: 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte

Bring the whole family for a Glow in the dark Egg Hunt, featuring fun and festivities including food, crafts, and candy. The egg hunt is split into age groups, with different hunting times for kids aged 0-11 and even a parent round! Make sure to wear something white, neon, or with lights, and don’t forget your flashlight and a bag for collecting eggs! This event is FREE, but it’s a good idea to RSVP in advance!

Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Port Charlotte

When: Saturday, April 19, at 10:45 AM

Where: 18316 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte

Kick off your Saturday morning with an exciting Easter Egg Hunt hosted by The Power of God Ministries! With over 10,000 prize-filled eggs and free ice cream, this event promises a fun day for kids of all ages. Activities start at 10:45 AM, with the hunts beginning at 11:30 AM. The first 250 children will receive a special Easter bag, so get there early! Parking is free.

Whether you're looking to enjoy some baseball fun with your furry friends, sip craft beers under the stars, or hunt for Easter eggs in the glow of night, Southwest Florida has your weekend plans covered! Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

