GOT PLANS? | Back to school shopping, Ms. Oktoberfest and lots of live music

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Southwest Florida has all kinds of events to check out. From back-to-school shopping to cultural celebrations and live music... here's a look at a few you can stop by.

Back-to-School Shopping with a Purpose at Goodwill

Need to get ready for the school year without breaking the bank? Goodwill's Back to School Event runs Friday through Sunday (July 18-20) at locations across Southwest Florida.

They've made it super easy to find everything your kids need in one spot. As soon as you walk in, you'll find special sections loaded with:



School uniforms

Shoes and sneakers

Backpacks

Lunch bags

Pre-packaged school supplies

What makes this shopping trip special is that 93 cents of every dollar you spend supports Goodwill's mission in our community. It's a win-win – you save money while helping others.

To find participating store locations, visit www.goodwillswfl.org.

Ms. Oktoberfest Pageant in Cape Coral

The German American Social Club in Cape Coral is hosting their 2025 Ms. Oktoberfest Pageant this Saturday, July 19, from 5:30 PM to 11:00 PM.

The evening includes:



Dinner service from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

Live music by Manni

The exciting pageant competition and crowning

t's FREE for GASC members, while guests pay just $10. The suggested attire is semi-formal/cocktail, so it's a perfect excuse to get a little fancy this weekend.

Country Music Sunday at Bay Street Yard

Country music fans won't want to miss Bay Street Yard's weekly Country Sundays event in downtown Fort Myers. This Sunday, July 20, features live music from Austin James from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The venue offers:



Live country music

Special country-inspired cocktails

Beer and whiskey specials all day

The full event runs from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, with live music from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Grab your boots and hat and head to 2136 Bay Street in Fort Myers for some toe-tapping fun.

Free Waterfront Concert on Fort Myers Beach

End your weekend on a high note with a free concert at Bayside Park on Fort Myers Beach this Sunday, July 20, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

This week features Jacob's Ladder, a Southwest Florida band known for their "fat-bottomed rock" sound and great vocals. The outdoor setting on the back bay creates the perfect relaxed vibe for a Sunday afternoon.

What to know:



Bring lawn chairs

Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome

No outside food or beverages allowed

Plenty of parking near the Matanzas Pass Bridge

After the concert wraps up at 7:00 PM, you can continue the fun at the Lighthouse Tiki Bar's Reggae Party until 9:00 PM.

The event organizers encourage visitors to come early and support local businesses that are still recovering. Make a day of it by shopping, dining, or even booking a quick staycation on the beach.

Whether you're looking to save on back-to-school shopping, enjoy cultural traditions, dance to country music, or relax by the water with live rock, this weekend offers plenty of options to get out and enjoy our beautiful Southwest Florida community.

Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

