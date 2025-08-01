GOT PLANS? | Back-to-School bashes bring free supplies and fun, plus a night of jazz

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend? Southwest Florida is buzzing with back-to-school events that combine free school supplies with family entertainment — all designed to help local students start the new school year prepared and excited.
Backyard Social's Back-to-School Bash
In Fort Myers, head to Backyard Social from 11am - 3pm for their monthly Family Fun Day on Sunday. This month it's all about Back-to-School!
The bash will include all kinds of fun for you and the family including:
- A bounce house slide
- Craft stations for creative kids
- Live entertainment from Sideshow Bob (12-3pm)
- A petting zoo
- Video game cart
- Backpack drive
- Fire truck visits from local first responders
Sweet Dreams Food Truck will be on site with treats available for purchase.
Bell Tower Shops' Back-to-School Celebration
Bell Tower Shops is hosting their Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 2nd from 10am to 1pm. This free community event features:
- Water slides and a foam zone
- Fire truck visits
- Character appearances by Cinderella and Captain America
- Live DJ and music
- Free sing-along sessions sponsored by Family Music Time
- Free school portraits by Yshia Films
The event also supports a United Way School Supply Drive. Bring donations like backpacks, lunchboxes, notebooks, binders, markers, or other school essentials to receive raffle tickets for vendor prizes.
Golden Gate Community Park's Backpack Giveaway
Collier County families can head to Golden Gate Community Park (Pavilion 1) on Saturday, August 2nd from 11am to 4pm for a Back-to-School Bash and Backpack Giveaway hosted by RealSphere Southwest Florida.
The event features:
- Free backpacks with school supplies for elementary, middle, and high school students (children must be present, one backpack per child while supplies last)
- Face painting
- Games and crafts
- Food
- Music and entertainment
Cape Christian's First-Ever Back-to-School Bash
Cape Christian in Cape Coral is hosting its inaugural Back-to-School Bash on August 2nd starting at 10am. The church plans to give away 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to help local students. You had to pre-register in order to be eligible for a backpack but there's still lots of fun happening beyond the backpack giveaway.
Families can enjoy:
- A high school basketball tournament
- Free haircuts for students
- Splash pad and inflatable play areas
Various giveaways throughout the event
Jazz-infused indie duo Katelyn & Jules at Off-Broadway Palm
Josie Music Award-nominated duo Katelyn & Jules will make their Off-Broadway Palm debut this weekend in a special one-night-only concert.
The intimate, soul-stirring evening promises to deliver a blend of playful and captivating performances that will make audiences laugh, sway and get lost in their feelings.
Tickets can be purchased here.
No matter what you decide to do this weekend ... Stay safe and have fun!
~Amy