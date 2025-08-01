GOT PLANS? | Back-to-School bashes bring free supplies and fun, plus a night of jazz

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend? Southwest Florida is buzzing with back-to-school events that combine free school supplies with family entertainment — all designed to help local students start the new school year prepared and excited.

Backyard Social's Back-to-School Bash

In Fort Myers, head to Backyard Social from 11am - 3pm for their monthly Family Fun Day on Sunday. This month it's all about Back-to-School!

The bash will include all kinds of fun for you and the family including:



A bounce house slide

Craft stations for creative kids

Live entertainment from Sideshow Bob (12-3pm)

A petting zoo

Video game cart

Backpack drive

Fire truck visits from local first responders

Sweet Dreams Food Truck will be on site with treats available for purchase.

Bell Tower Shops' Back-to-School Celebration

Bell Tower Shops is hosting their Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 2nd from 10am to 1pm. This free community event features:



Water slides and a foam zone

Fire truck visits

Character appearances by Cinderella and Captain America

Live DJ and music

Free sing-along sessions sponsored by Family Music Time

Free school portraits by Yshia Films

The event also supports a United Way School Supply Drive. Bring donations like backpacks, lunchboxes, notebooks, binders, markers, or other school essentials to receive raffle tickets for vendor prizes.

Golden Gate Community Park's Backpack Giveaway

Collier County families can head to Golden Gate Community Park (Pavilion 1) on Saturday, August 2nd from 11am to 4pm for a Back-to-School Bash and Backpack Giveaway hosted by RealSphere Southwest Florida.

The event features:



Free backpacks with school supplies for elementary, middle, and high school students (children must be present, one backpack per child while supplies last)

Face painting

Games and crafts

Food

Music and entertainment



Cape Christian's First-Ever Back-to-School Bash

Cape Christian in Cape Coral is hosting its inaugural Back-to-School Bash on August 2nd starting at 10am. The church plans to give away 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to help local students. You had to pre-register in order to be eligible for a backpack but there's still lots of fun happening beyond the backpack giveaway.

Families can enjoy:



A high school basketball tournament

Free haircuts for students

Splash pad and inflatable play areas

Various giveaways throughout the event

Jazz-infused indie duo Katelyn & Jules at Off-Broadway Palm

Josie Music Award-nominated duo Katelyn & Jules will make their Off-Broadway Palm debut this weekend in a special one-night-only concert.

The intimate, soul-stirring evening promises to deliver a blend of playful and captivating performances that will make audiences laugh, sway and get lost in their feelings.

Tickets can be purchased here.

No matter what you decide to do this weekend ... Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

