GOT PLANS? | An early Independence Day Parade, pub crawls and Caribbean flair

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — From Independence Day celebrations to cultural festivals, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here's your guide to what's happening around town this weekend.

Everglades City Independence Day Celebration

When: Saturday, June 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Drone show at 9 p.m.)

Where: McLeod Park, Everglades City

Cost: Free

Kick off your Independence Day celebrations early in Everglades City with a full day of patriotic fun. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. with opening ceremonies on the steps of City Hall, followed immediately by a parade where trophies will be awarded for the best float.

After the parade, head over to McLeod Park for:



Bounce houses (both wet and dry)

Face painting and tattoos

Kids contests

The Lions Club's famous hot dogs

Vendor booths and raffles

Don't miss the Little Miss & Mister Firecracker Contest at 11:30 a.m., and stick around for the raffle winners announcement at 12:30 p.m. The celebration concludes with a spectacular drone show at 9 p.m.

South Cape Red, White & Booze Pub Crawl

When: Saturday, June 28, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: South Cape Entertainment District

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of event, $20 for designated drivers

For the 21-and-over crowd, the South Cape Hospitality And Entertainment Association is hosting their Red, White & Booze Pub Crawl. Don your most patriotic attire and enjoy 11 different stops, each offering a drink sample and appetizer.

Limo buses will transport participants between four designated areas throughout the night, making it easy to visit multiple venues safely. Designated driver tickets include non-alcoholic drinks and appetizers. Get tickets here.

Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo

When: Friday through Sunday (times not specified)

Where: Caloosa Sound Convention Center, Downtown Fort Myers

Cost:



Friday: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Saturday: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Sunday: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Weekend Pass: $40 in advance, $45 at the door

Children 12 and under: Free

Tattoo enthusiasts won't want to miss this expo featuring over 250 local, national, and international artists tattooing on-site. The 30,000-square-foot newly renovated convention center will host industry vendors, jewelry and fashion sellers, oddities, and local goods.

MC Joey Tattoo will guide attendees through daily tattoo contests judged by industry experts Yall Quinones "Yallzee," Alwin Perez, and Chris Pitre "Casper." Live music and entertainment will round out the experience.

Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration

When: 4PM - 9PM

Where: Harbour Heights Park, Port Charlotte

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month with a day of island culture at Harbour Heights Park. This family-friendly event features:



Live music and DJs playing island rhythms

Cultural performances including dance and drums

Caribbean food vendors

Arts, crafts, and small business booths

Kids and family activity zone

Domino tournament with prizes for top teams

The event is sponsored by Humana Care Plus Health Plans, Ajax Paving of Florida, Humana Healthy Horizons of Florida, and Charlotte County Community Services.

Whether you're looking for family fun, cultural experiences, or adult entertainment, Southwest Florida has plenty to offer this weekend. Pack your sunscreen, bring your appetite, and get ready to make some memories!

